Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has notified the PATH Foundation in Warrenton that she will award the organization a $15 million grant, according to a press release from PATH.
“We were so excited to learn that Ms. Scott selected the PATH Foundation for this generous contribution,” Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation president and CEO, said. “We were completely taken by surprise that she was aware of the work we’ve done in the community and thrilled to have this validation of efforts we’ve made since our inception.”
The PATH Foundation is a private philanthropic foundation. The organization supports nonprofits and programs in Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper counties.
