House Bill 36 would grant student journalists the right to exercise freedom of speech and freedom of the press. The legislation originally applied to school-sponsored media at public middle and high schools, as well as institutions of higher education, but the bill was amended this week to remove language about middle and high school students.
The latest text of the bill defines a “student journalist” as “a student enrolled at a public institution of higher education who gathers, compiles, writes, edits, photographs, records, or prepares information for inclusion in school-sponsored student media.” All mention of middle and high school students was removed.
The amended bill was voted out of committee 20 to 2, on Feb. 3. There was bipartisan support for the legislation; the no votes were both Republicans. The bill now will move to the full House for a vote.
Patroned by former WDBJ journalist Del. Chris Hurst, D-12th, of Montgomery, HB 36 also protects advisers working with the student journalists.
Hurst’s bill would allow school administrations to intervene and exercise restraint only in situations of slander, libel, privacy, danger or violations of federal or state law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.