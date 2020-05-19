Bill Semple has defeated incumbent Alec Burnett for the Warrenton Ward 2 town council seat during municipal elections held Tuesday, according to unofficial election results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Semple earned 146 votes to Burnett’s 91. Burnett is currently serving his first term on town council, having been elected in 2016.
Kevin Carter, who is the incumbent for Ward 5, retained his seat after a challenge from Michele Ferri, winning 154 votes to 93.
In the remaining contested race, Heather Sutphin will be the new town councilwoman for Ward 1 after beating Ali Zarabi 105 votes to 87. The seat is currently occupied by Jerry Wood, who will retire from the council when his term ends.
James Hartman ran unopposed for the Ward 4 seat, receiving 117 votes; incumbent Bob Kravetz will retire at the end of his term. Ward 3 incumbent Brett Hamby was also unopposed and received 66 votes.
Of the 875 votes cast in Warrenton, 534 were cast by absentee ballots. Among the five wards there were 6,944 registered voters in Warrenton as of April 30.
Remington Town Council
In the Remington Town Council election, six candidates were on the ballot for six seats on the council. Incumbent Mayor Gerald Billingsley ran unopposed for reelection. Remington had 356 registered voters as of April 30.
The mayor and these candidates will serve on the town council for the next two years: Van Loving, Evan “Skeet” Ashby III, Stan Heaney Sr., Susan Tiffany, Devada Allison and Kimberly Henry.
The Plains Town Council
Voters in The Plains elected a mayor and filled three council seats whose terms are expiring. Current council member Lori Sisson ran unopposed for mayor, leaving a fourth council seat open and four candidates for town council. There were 216 registered voters in The Plains as of April 30.
These candidates won seats on the council to serve for the next four years: Bruce LeLacheur, John Deering, Blake Gallagher and Melissa Washer.
