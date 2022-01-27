Big man Zach Bailey leads Liberty boys basketball past Fauquier, 63-46

Zach Bailey is Liberty’s version of Dikembe Mutombo.
No, Liberty’s big man is not 7-foot-2 like the popular eight-time NBA all-star who swatted shots for three decades at Georgetown University, the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets and other teams.
But the 6-7 Bailey, who has risen from obscurity on the LHS depth chart, is a shot-blocking fiend in the Northwestern District, frustrating rivals with his length and misdirecting many shots away from their target.
Bailey enjoyed himself immensely in Monday’s 63-46 win over rival Fauquier.
After blocking a shot to end the third quarter, he bounced over to the LHS fans at courtside and wagged his right index finger back from side to side in a “No-no” gesture, just like Mutombo.
“The great thing about Zach is that he really is just starting to have success on the court. He has seen what hard work can do and I believe he has a high ceiling. We are very excited about his future,” said Liberty coach Pat Frazer.
Needing a win over their arch-rival to keep pace with the top teams in the district, Bailey and the Eagles got it by overcoming Fauquier’s early energy to seize command in the second quarter.
The Liberty big man led the way with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, followed by Chris Richards and Coy Shepard with 11 points, Landon Medley with nine and Dakota Lindsay and James Fowler each with eight.
Liberty, now in fourth place at 3-3 in the district, was coming off an agonizing 32-31 home loss to second-place Sherando (5-1) on Jan. 21.In that game nothing went right down the stretch as the Eagles squandered a late lead, then failed on three late possessions with a chance to win.
In a high-energy first quarter against Fauquier, both teams played fast.
Fueled by the shooting of Luke Harris, Fauquier went on 13-5 run to lead 13-9 after the first quarter, then jumped to a six-point lead at 18-12 midway through the second.
Frazer called timeout and it seemed to work as Liberty outscored Fauquier 17-3 to lead 29-21 at halftime.
“Throughout the first half, I thought we were way too amped,” said Frazer. “I have been a part of this rivalry for over 25 years. I told these guys that they just had to give it time and they would calm down and the game would slow down. I thought they did that in the second quarter.”
Fauquier came out battling in the third, but the Eagles kept the pressure on, and even got some breaks as Bailey banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Liberty led 42-28 after the third and built the lead to 21 points twice in the fourth. The Eagles made 12 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter, including 6-for-6 by Medley, and even got a second 3-pointer from Bailey, who swished one in from the right wing in front of his team’s bench.
“Zach struggled offensively the last couple of games and has made a point of staying after practice working on his shot and gaining confidence. It paid off Monday and it will continue to pay off for him,” said Frazer of Bailey, who is averaging 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Added Frazer, “Zach has worked hard to come from a player who did not see any time last year to someone who not only is playing a lot, but who is also putting up solid numbers.”
Fauquier, which fell to 0-6 in the district, gets a rematch at home against Liberty Friday.
The Falcons were led by Luke Harris with 18, Dylan Donner with eight and Chris Chirasello with six.
“Fauquier did a really good job of putting pressure on us and I thought in the fourth quarter, we were able to handle that pressure,” added Frazer.
