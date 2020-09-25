Former Vice President Joe Biden endorsed Democrat Cameron Webb for Virginia’s 5th Congressional seat Friday.
Biden said in a statement that Webb "is the kind of leader who won't let anything stand in the way of helping the American people.”
“From his time as a White House Fellow to his work improving the lives of Virginians as a doctor, Cameron has dedicated his career to creating and expanding opportunities for those he serves,” Biden said. “I cannot imagine a better man to represent the people of Virginia's 5th District. Cameron will bring invaluable real-world experience into Congress where we need his perspective, knowledge and ability to reach across the aisle."
Webb, a practicing physician and director of health policy and equity at UVA’s School of Medicine, is facing Republican candidate Bob Good in the general election. Good is a former Liberty University athletics official and former Campbell County supervisor.
Good was endorsed by President Donald Trump last Friday in a tweet.
Webb faces an uphill battle in the 5th Congressional District, where a Democrat has not won since former Rep. Tom Perriello beat incumbent Rep. Virgil Goode in 2008. Perriello held the seat for only one term.
However, the non-partisan political newsletter The Cook Political Report changed their rating for the race from “lean Republican” to “toss-up,” last Friday citing Webb’s strength as a candidate, Republican party disunity and Good’s lagging fundraising.
The seat is currently held by Rep. Denver Riggleman (R). Good ousted Riggleman in the Republican nominating convention earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.