Once she started playing soccer at age 6, Liberty senior Bianca Purpura knew that would be her sport.
Twelve years later, the 5-foot-3 forward earned the right to play four additional years at NCAA Division II Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, W.Va.
“I was pretty good at soccer from the start. Even my rec coaches saw something in me, and I saw that in myself,” said Purpura at a signing ceremony at Liberty on March 10.
Alderson Broaddus wooed her in a whirlwind courtship, leading to a post-Thanksgiving campus visit in 2019. Battlers’ coach Jaron Hulme credits assistant coach Rob Breton with bringing Purpura’s soccer video to his attention.
“After the first few highlights we already knew we wanted her to be a part of what we are building here,” said Hulme. “It was obvious from her film that she could be a big part of our program immediately, even as a freshman.”
“We were impressed with the way she carried herself and talked about her love for the game. We are always looking for highly motivated players like Bianca who possess an incredible work ethic," said Hulme.
Purpura said she and her father, Anthony, liked the school, about 180 miles west of Bealeton. “I could see myself there. Everyone there was so nice,” Purpura said. “A lot of nice people, and no one wants to be around mean people.”
Still, she did not make an immediate commitment, waiting on Alderson Broaddus’ financial aid package. She also considered Erskine College (S.C.), Cedar Crest College (Allentown, Pa.) and Shenandoah University in Winchester. Other suitors fell to the side because they did not have her desired major of sports management.
Purpura was an all-Northwestern District second team selection in 2019. She expects to play as a left or right forward, with time on a wing possible. “He (Hulme) hopes to see me as a starting freshman, competing a lot for a starting spot,” Purpura said. “He likes that I have a high soccer IQ…that I knew every position. And I’m really fast, and he likes that.”
Liberty coach Marc Costanzo said Purpura made her mark as an Eagle.
“From her first year in the program, I knew Bianca had great potential to develop as a player and go far in the soccer world,” Costanzo said. “But what I’m most proud of is her determination, passion and maturity. I’ve seen her blossom into a leader who leads by example, pushing her teammates to do their best on and off the field.”
“At practice, she has the unique ability to be both competitive and intense while also positively impacting the culture,” assistant coach Aubri Buzzo said.
With the coronavirus canceling the spring season, Purpura is running to stay fit. She was given a daily workout program by Alderson Broaddus coaches. In addition, she’s working almost every day at Moo Thru ice cream shop.
Purpura was also a track standout, lettering four years in indoor track and once outdoors. She departs as a member of Liberty’s indoor record-holding 800- and 1,600-meter relay squads. Track coach Helene Leigh called her a “phenomenal athlete” but is more impressed with Purpura’s leadership and interaction with her teammates.
“I’ve always loved sports in general, not just soccer,” said Purpura, who will pursue a degree in sports management and minor in marketing. “They are a big part of my life, but I know I can’t play forever. This is the way I’ll always be connected to sports.”
She would love to work in athletic administration for a college or for a pro franchise. “Start wherever I can and go from there,” she said.
