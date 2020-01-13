A new support group aims to offer support to mothers who have lost children.
Partnership for Community Resources peer support volunteer Betsy Anderson is starting the Bereaved Mothers Support Group, a writing and sharing group for mother's who've lost a child of any age or circumstance.
The group is free, including all materials, and meets the second Tuesday of each month. Meetings start Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m.; members can also start at the Feb. 11 meeting.
Look for a butterfly above the door at 42 N. Fifth St., Warrenton.
To register, call Comfort and Care Support (formerly Hospice Support) at 540-347-5922 and leave a message and contact information for Betsy.
