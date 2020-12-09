Permanent custody of 76 dogs seized from Canis Maximus kennel in January will not be determined until next year. A two-day bench trial – where a judge would ultimately make a ruling -- had been scheduled to take place next week. The attorney representing Irina Barrett, the Broad Run woman who owns the kennel, successfully requested a jury trial be scheduled instead. A hearing will take place Feb. 12 in Fauquier County Circuit Court to schedule a jury.
The Fauquier SPCA has cared for the dogs since Jan. 28, when they were seized by law enforcement officers after Barrett was investigated for allegedly mistreating and neglecting animals at the kennel.
Barrett’s attorney, Christopher Day of the Fairfax law firm Juris Day, filed the motion to invoke Barrett’s right to a jury trial Dec. 4. With no objection from prosecutors, 20th Circuit Court Judge James Plowman granted the request Dec. 7.
(Barrett had been represented previously by Trey Mayfield, an attorney with the same law firm. In September, Mayfield was appointed by the President Donald Trump administration to serve as counsel to the director of the U.S. Census Bureau.)
Separate from the custody dispute, which is a civil matter, Barrett was indicted by a grand jury in September on five felony criminal counts – including four counts of animal cruelty causing death and one count torturing an animal causing death -- and one misdemeanor count of providing inadequate veterinary care to an animal.
During an October court hearing, Barrett told a judge she would likely invoke her right to a jury trial in the criminal case against her. However, she has yet to retain counsel in the criminal case. During a status hearing last month – her second since the indictments -- she requested an additional status hearing to allow her time to retain an attorney. Barrett’s next status hearing is Dec. 28.
Barrett told the judge last month she would like to wait for the resolution of the civil custody case before committing to representation for the criminal case. “I have an attorney for the civil case,” she told Farris. “Pending resolution of the civil case I might keep that counsel.” However, at that time the trial in the civil case was scheduled to occur before the next status hearing in the criminal case.
Day -- Barrett’s attorney in the civil case -- had not responded to a request for comment by Wednesday afternoon as to whether Barrett had retained him to represent her in the criminal case or whether Barrett would request more time to hire a lawyer to represent her in the criminal case.
The indictments against Barrett came after months of litigation. At one point, the case against Barrett almost fell apart entirely.
On March 10, Fauquier County District Court Judge Gregory Ashwell upheld a motion by Barrett’s attorney at the time that claimed the original search warrant that led to the county’s seizure of the animals was not properly obtained. Subsequently, criminal charges against Barrett were dismissed.
However, the Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Doug Rogers appealed the ruling and Circuit Court Judge Jeanette Irby overturned Ashwell’s decision on Aug. 10, meaning the evidence obtained by the search warrant is admissible in court. Considering that evidence, a grand jury indicted Barrett Sept. 28, reviving the charges against her and sending the case to circuit court.
If convicted, Barrett faces up to five years imprisonment on each felony count and/or a $2,500 fine. On the misdemeanor charge, the maximum penalty is a $250 fine.
