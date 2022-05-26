He was a Rubik’s Cube that never got solved.
James Wood ace Nick Bell was not kind to Kettle Run in last week’s Northwestern District semifinal.
One of the greatest pitchers in school history, he fired a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks as the No. 2-seeded Colonels edged the No. 4 Cougars 2-0 in Winchester.
Trey Western had the lone Cougar hit in the first inning. Bell retired the final 19 Kettle Run batters as James Wood (18-4) moved on to the district championship against No. 1 Millbrook (19-2), which eliminated No. 4 Fauquer 5-1 in the other semifinal.
Bell induced a large percentage of frustrating at bats by the Cougars, who could not get a consistent read on his fastball-slider mix. His nine wins this year are a school record, as are his 102 strikeouts.
“When he’s on like that he’s hard to beat,” said Kettle Run coach Ty Thorpe of Bell. “He was mixing it up and locating. As a baseball fan it’s cool to see. You don’t often see dominant perinan like that in high school.”
Kettle Run’s pitching wasn’t bad either as starter Kyle Elllis and reliever Warren Bernard combined on a three-hitter.
“I was proud of the guys and the way they competed and stayed in the game,” said Thorpe.
“Kyle and Warren did a nice job on the mound. Unfortunately we had a shaky first inning.”
James Wood scored twice in the bottom of the first for the game’s lone runs.
Bodie Pullen led off with a four-pitch walk, then stole second. With one out Brody Bower tripled to deep left center to score Pullen. Colin McGuire’s sacrifice fly scored Bower for a 2-0 lead.
The next six innings were scoreless as the game rolled along.
The Cougars navigated some Jame Wood threats, but kept the Colonels off the board thanks to good defense by catcher Jake Ascari and center field J.J. Mulhern.
With Bell’s dominance the game was over in an hour and 16 minutes.
James Wood beat Kettle Run 11-1 and 9-0 in the regular season. “I knew it would be a tough game. They’d outscored us 20-1 in the first two games,” said Thorpe.
“We grew a lot from the beginning of the season. It was one of those years where we played pretty well, then had a hiccup at the end,” said Thorpe, referring to an upset loss to Liberty. “And then it was playoff time. For what we had it was a very good campaign.”
