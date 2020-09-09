Mike Potter was working as much as 70 hours a week for a beer distribution company when he and his wife welcomed a baby to the family. Their child was born prematurely, and though he had a good job – he had started as a driver with the company and worked his way up to a managerial position – his time in the neonatal intensive care unit with his wife and newborn spurred him to explore a more stable career path.
“Once we got out of the hospital, I really just started jumping headfirst into it, furthering my education,” the soft-spoken 37-year-old said.
He had never really considered going to college, he said, but the Fauquier County native had always had an interest in emergency management – the behind-the-scenes logistics that make or break a government’s response to a crisis. Several years on from that decision, he now leads the town of Warrenton’s response to a global pandemic.
In addition to his day job, Potter is continuing his two decades of service as a volunteer firefighter in Remington. He is a junior at Liberty University, where he is pursuing a degree in fire management, and one class away from completing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Emergency Management Basic Academy. (His final class this spring was, ironically, postponed due to the pandemic.)
In his capacity as interim emergency services coordinator with the town, Potter has since March been responsible for maintaining the town’s stock of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, creating processes for sanitizing town-owned buildings, training staff members on new procedures and standards and generally ensuring the town can continue to deliver services during a once-in-a-lifetime situation.
Potter has worked for the town since 2018 in the public utilities department; he was a maintenance technician before the pandemic. “Then the whole COVID thing started, and I said, ‘Hey, if you need any help, let me know,’” he recollected. “And that’s pretty much how I got to where I am today.”
Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer wrote to town council members about Potter last week. “I can’t tell you enough how great of a job he is doing for our town. As you know, he stepped in during COVID-19 in March just offering to help; he has gone above and beyond each step of the way. I could not have gotten through this time without him. He is an integral part of our team here at town hall and is even stepping in to help with CARES Act … He is also helping in overall risk management with Virginia Occupational Safety and Health laws coming at us from Richmond.”
“My big thing is efficiency,” Potter said. “How can we do processes as efficiently and effectively as possible?” His work usually goes unnoticed, and that’s how he knows things are going smoothly. “It’s the kind of thing where, if it doesn’t work, then you’re in deep water,” he said of his efforts to help coordinate a Virginia Department of Health free testing event in June.
The testing day involved lots of moving parts – from recruiting and training volunteers to making adjustments when a big crowd showed up, to working with representatives from the health department to make sure all the I's were dotted and the T’s crossed.
When the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility reopened, Potter devised a simple system for indicating what gym equipment needs to be sanitized – a green sticker means the equipment has been cleaned and a red sticker means it has not been cleaned.
This was just one of the many considerations for reopening the recreation center in a responsible manner, Potter said. He and other members of staff rearranged the interior spaces to create physical distance among guests and ensured the building was equipped with enough cleaning supplies. The weight of the responsibility is not lost on Potter. “The last thing you want to do is open and then be responsible for an outbreak,” he said.
Especially early in the pandemic, maintaining the town’s stock of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies proved difficult, as the global demand for that equipment outpaced the supply chain.
With some ingenuity, Potter and other members of town staff were able to overcome the supply chain issues. “One thing we learned is that suppliers often updated their website at night,” he said. “So, through a lot of time during the night at home, we were able to get our orders in before they ran out of stock the next day.”
The supply chain issues have been mostly resolved, he said. When the novel coronavirus outbreak at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center began, he coordinated with the county government at the health department to provide the facility with isolation gowns until they could get their supply chain established.
It’s not all order forms and procedure manuals, though – much of Potter’s role is to interact with employees to make sure they are properly trained, and their needs are met. When the state implemented new safety standards for employers in July, for instance, Potter was responsible for scheduling and training the town’s workers. He got feedback from employees that some of the cleaning products the town was using had a strong fragrance that was causing a reaction in some people; he found an alternative.
When the town first started requiring town employees to wear masks this summer, he said, some employees were reluctant. He reached out to staff members to listen to their concerns. “You’re not wearing it for your ideology,” he said, “You’re wearing it for everyone else. Everything seems to be going back to normal, but you have to be in the mindset that everyone is a potential carrier [of the virus].”
When the WARF was set to reopen, some employees were concerned about the health risk to themselves. “So, I reached out to them and asked, ‘What would make you feel safe?’” he said, “Which is something I’ve done through almost every department.”
