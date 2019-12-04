Some are on their way to full-on beards. Some have reached the scruffy stage. Some are clean-shaven. But no matter their preponderance of facial hair, the employees of the Warrenton Police Department are all in for Beards for Bucks. This year money raised will go to support a brother in arms, a Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy who is battling cancer.
Master Deputy Sheriff Lane Phillipe will receive a donation from his law enforcement friends in recognition of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month (November). An employee of FCSO since 2002, Phillipe is now assigned to the Court Security/Civil Process Division but worked the majority of his career as an animal control officer.
Warrenton Police officer Sgt. Tom Kamerer remembered a time he was called to Taco Bell to deal with a stray dog. “I couldn’t get it to come anywhere near me. Lane sat down on the ground and placed a dog treat next to him on the ground. The dog came right over to him and sat down to eat his treat. We were able to take care of him without any stress, for him or us.”
Kamerer described another encounter with Phillipe. He said, “He came in the office with a baby squirrel in his pocket. He pulled out this tiny little squirrel. He was taking it to the SPCA.”
Warrenton Police Department Interim Chief Lt. Tim Carter said this will be the second Beards for Bucks campaign. “Last year we were able to donate $6,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Fauquier.” He said that the department raised about $1,000 and about $1,100 was contributed by private citizens who wanted to contribute to youth programs. The PATH Foundation matched the $2,000, as did another anonymous donor, for a total of $6,000.
Officers were able to let their Grizzly Adams side show for three months – December, January and February. “Everyone had to be clean-shaven by March 1,” said Carter. Each officer contributed $20 a month for the privilege.
Lynne Richman Bell, executive director for the Boys and Girls Club, said she will be using the donation to upgrade the club’s technology with some new computers.
Of course, not everyone is on board for the 2019 effort, but not for lack of enthusiasm. Officers and support staff who are female understandably opted out, but many contributed to the cause anyway. And at least one officer – left unnamed -- got a wifely kibosh on his participation. Kamerer said, “There was no way she was going to let him do that.”
And for some, no matter how passionate their commitment, their beards don’t cooperate. Carter said he’d been “growing” his beard for a couple of days, but he still looked as clean-shaven as ever. He admitted that he doesn’t like growing his beard for more than a couple of weeks; by then, he’s “itching” to shave.
Conversely, Cpl. Ricardo Peterson already had a good bit of scruff going. “And I’ve already shaved three times today,” he bragged.
Carter sees other benefits to this approach to male grooming. “The guys like it during the colder months. It’s warmer. And I think it’s great for our relations with the public. If you see an officer with a week and a half of beard, he might seem a little more approachable. It’s a conversation starter. Maybe it’s a way to build some bonds.”
Town Council member Robert Kravetz (Ward 4) has decided to support the department as well. At the November Town Council meeting, he already had a good start on a smart-looking beard. He said, “It's an easy way to raise money for a worthy cause. Besides, it's a real treat not having to shave!”
Robin Earl
