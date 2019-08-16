Travelers on U.S. Route 15/17/29 can expect delays Aug. 25 to 29 and Sept. 4 to 5 near Business Route 15/17/29 and Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) while crews lift beams into place for the new bridge and install new overhead utility lines as part of the Warrenton Southern Interchange project.
Overnight lane closures with brief traffic stops of up to 20 minutes are required to safely move the beams into place over the travel lanes, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Utility crews will also work during some of the traffic stops to run overhead wires across U.S. 15/17/29.
Motorists can expect lane closures and full traffic stops at the following dates and times, weather permitting:
Sunday, Aug. 25 to Thursday, Aug. 29 (ending early Friday, Aug. 30):
· Single lane closures begin at 7 p.m. northbound and 9 p.m. southbound
· Full traffic stops (both directions) of up to 20 minutes begin shortly after single lane closures are established
· Expect several stops overnight Monday, Aug. 26 while utility crews work on overhead wires
· Lane closures will be lifted by 5 a.m. northbound and 7 a.m. southbound
Wednesday, Sept. 4 (ending early Thursday, Sept. 5):
· Utility crews will work on overhead wires. If weather prevents work on Sept. 4, crews will work overnight Sept. 5
· Single lane closures begin at 7 p.m. northbound and 9 p.m. southbound
· Full traffic stops (both directions) of up to 20 minutes begin shortly after single lane closures are established
· Lane closures will be lifted by 5 a.m. northbound and 7 a.m. southbound
Motorists are advised to anticipate delays in the work zone, reduce speed, follow construction signs and to be patient while this work is completed.
More information about the project can be found on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/warrentoninterchange.asp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.