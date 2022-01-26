 Skip to main content
Bealeton woman indicted on murder charge after allegedly killing husband with vehicle

A Bealeton woman accused of killing her husband by striking him with her vehicle was indicted Monday on one count of second-degree murder. A jury trial is now scheduled to take place in December. She remains custody without bond.

On Aug. 8, 2021, Kimberly Dragich, 56, allegedly “accelerated rapidly” while driving a Honda CR-V and struck her husband, Brian Bowles, on a residential street in the Mintbrook subdivision, according to a search warrant affidavit filed by a Fauquier detective. Bowles died the following day in a Fairfax hospital, the sheriff’s office said at the time.

One witness “reported that she received a text message from [Dragich] prior to the incident in which [Dragich] references potentially killing her husband,” according to the same affidavit. Another witness “ran after the vehicle and identified the driver as Kimberly Dragich” immediately following the incident, the affidavit alleged.

The affidavit filed with her arrested alleged that she told detective that Bowles had “stepped into the roadway” before she struck him with the vehicle. “[Dragich] stated she stepped on the accelerator, wanting him to move. Witnesses stated the vehicle accelerated rapidly and struck Mr. Bowles, driving over him and then driving away,” the complaint continued. When deputies responded to the scene, they found Bowles lying in the roadway.

Dragich allegedly also told deputies that she had been drinking on the night of the incident and agreed to submit to a preliminary breath test, according to the criminal complaint filed with her arrest on the morning of Aug. 9. Dragich’s blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.1%, the complaint said; it was later it was measured at 0.08%, which is the threshold in Virginia for driving while intoxicated. Initially, Dragich was charged with driving while intoxicated and malicious wounding, but prosecutors later dropped those charges.

The four-day jury trial on the second-degree murder charge is scheduled to take place beginning Dec. 19, 2022 in Fauquier County Circuit Court.

