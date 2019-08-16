Linda Brown, 53, of Bealeton, was arrested for filing a false police report on Thursday, August 15. She was also charged with obstruction of justice, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
He explained that Brown contacted the FCSO on August 13 and reported a physical assault that she said had occurred several weeks earlier. During the investigation, Brown continued to share details of the incident with a detective, claiming that an acquaintance committed the assault.
Hartman said that in the course of the investigation, evidence came to light that called into question Brown’s account. He said Brown admitted to the detective that the allegations were false. She was charged as a result.
