Bealeton woman charged with murder after allegedly striking, killing man with vehicle

This story was updated Aug. 10 to reflect new information.
A man struck by a vehicle on Sunday night in Bealeton succumbed to his injuries the following day, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. A woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death.
Brian Bowles, 46, of Bealeton died Monday at INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where he was airlifted Sunday night. The woman who allegedly struck him with her vehicle is now charged with second-degree murder in addition to initial charges of malicious wounding and driving while intoxicated.
The suspect, Kimberly Dragich, 55, of Bealeton, is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Fauquier County General District Court on Wednesday.
Deputies had responded Sunday to the 3000 block of Revere Street in Bealeton and found a man lying in the roadway. During their investigation, sheriff’s deputies learned that the victim was struck by a motor vehicle, said Sgt. Steven Lewis, spokesman for the FCSO.
At the scene, Dragich told deputies that she had been drinking, admitted to driving the vehicle that struck the man and she agreed to submit to a preliminary breath test, according to the criminal complaint filed with her arrest. Dragich’s blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.1%, the complaint said; it was later measured at 0.08%, which is the threshold in Virginia for driving while intoxicated.
Dragich was arrested shortly after the incident. The investigation remains active.
I am very curious to know if the vehicle left the roadway and struck the man, or if he was in the roadway when he was struck. Virginia traffic law grants the right of way to all pedestrians if the posted speed limit is 25mph and under. If the road is above that and a pedestrian is in the roadway, they are illegally “j-walking” and any accident that results from that is at the fault of the pedestrian. I’m not familiar with this street and it’s posted speed limit.
