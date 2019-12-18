A Bealeton woman was arrested at 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 after a report of a hit and run accident.
Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim of a traffic crash explained that he was struck from behind by another vehicle while stopped at the traffic signal at U.S. 17 /Marsh Road and Va. 28/Catlett Road. The victim did not report any injuries.
He said that the female driver of the other vehicle stopped to ask if he was OK, then asked him to pull into the Sheetz parking lot on that corner. When the victim pulled into Sheetz, the other driver continued south on Va. 28/Catlett Road.
Hartman said that while deputies were talking with the victim in the crash and obtaining a vehicle description, a witness arrived and said he had observed the crash. The witness had followed the other vehicle to an address on Declaration Court off of Va. 28.
The investigation resulted in the identification of the other driver, Samantha Aubrey, 39. She was charged with DUI and felony hit and run, said Hartman.
