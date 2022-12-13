A 34-year-old Bealeton woman may avoid a criminal conviction after allegedly beating two of her children with a power cord. A judge on Dec. 8 approved an agreement between the prosecutors and the defendant that would have one remaining criminal charge dismissed in two years if the defendant complies with terms of her probation.
As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed to drop two felony assault charges against Karen Aravia Ayala, who now faces a single count of misdemeanor assault. A three-page proffer of facts stated that Aravia Ayala beat her daughters, then 17 and 14, with a “power cord for an iron” late last year after they attended a high school basketball game without her permission. Aravia Ayala did not object to the allegations prosecutors submitted, and Circuit Judge James Plowman ruled the evidence is “sufficient for a finding of guilt.”
One of the girls’ backs bled from the beating, according to prosecutors. Aravia Ayala then allegedly “invited her two sons to view ‘how [she] left their backs.’” Several days later, Aravia Ayala allegedly told her daughter that “you deserved it, but I can’t use [a] cord anymore because [the girls’ stepfather] said I can’t hit you with [a] cord, [so] I’ll find something else to hit you with.”
Several people wrote letters to the court in support of Aravia Ayala. Her current husband called the actions “completely out of character,” and her pastor said that Aravia Ayala is “incredibly remorseful” for the incident.
As part of the agreement with prosecutors, Aravia Ayala is required to complete parenting and anger-management classes, not break the law and not beat her children. Failure to comply could result in a conviction on the assault charge.
