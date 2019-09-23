Sheetz will celebrate the opening of a new location at 6350 Catlett Road in Bealeton Friday, Sept. 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the new convenience store.
The Bealeton shop will offer free self-serve coffee and soda for a limited time. Prizes will be awarded, including a $1,000 Sheetz gift card. No purchase is necessary to win.
A Sheetz family member will be present for the official grand opening ceremony, set for 10:45 a.m., just before the store’s official opening at 11 a.m.
A press release from the company states that “Sheetz is committed to supporting the local communities it serves.” Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which serves 25 counties and eight cities on either side of the Blue Ridge Mountains.” The food bank provides nutritious food to 103,500 people each month through a network of 200 food pantries, soup kitchens, schools, churches and other nonprofit groups.
The press release encourages customers attending the grand opening to donate a non-perishable food item to the food bank. Participants will receive a Sheetz-branded thermal bag (limit one per customer) while supplies last from 9 to 11 a.m.
During the store’s grand opening ceremony, Sheetz will also donate $2,500 to Special Olympics of Virginia.
