When Joseph Humphries of Bealeton discovered he’d won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game, he simply said “OK” and walked out of the store, according to a press release from the Virginia Lottery.
The retiree said he plans to use half his winnings to take care of his family and save the other half, said the release.
Humphries bought a ticket for the Feb. 24 night drawing at Sheetz, located at 6350 Catlett Road in Bealeton. By matching all five numbers, he won the game’s top prize, according to the press release.
Fauquier County received more than $2.7 million in Lottery funds for K-12 public education in Fiscal Year 2019.
