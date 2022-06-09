After a sentencing hearing June 3 that featured a defendant unwilling to admit to any details of his crime — despite having pleaded guilty — and a judge questioning the relatively light punishment he would receive, a Bealeton man was sentenced to three years in prison for sexually abusing a girl when she was 10 or 11 years old; he was 58 or 59. The three-year sentence was the maximum permitted by a November 2021 plea agreement.
Circuit Judge James Plowman, who long served as the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney before becoming a judge, acknowledged that prosecutors had negotiated the agreement because the victim, now 18, wants to avoid the trauma of a trial. And, he noted, the lack of physical evidence makes prosecutors’ bargaining position relatively weak.
But despite repeated assertions from Lonnie Fast, now 65, that he was “remorseful” for “what happened,” Plowman and prosecutors appeared exasperated at Fast’s refusal to acknowledge any specific details of his crime — and his insistence that the girl, then in fifth grade, was at fault for instigating the sexual contact — as the victim and her family listened intently from the courtroom gallery.
“At every turn, you minimize the facts of this case,” Plowman told Fast, adding that Fast was lucky to be “the beneficiary of [prosecutors’] concern for the victim.” Before handing down the sentence, Plowman said that “I see no reason why I should go even one minute below that [three-year] cap.” He added a 17-year suspended prison sentence — the maximum the law allows — and 20 years of active probation, meaning that Fast could be sentenced to up to 17 additional years in prison if he reoffends after his release.
Background
Fast attended church with the victim and her family and rented a room in the family’s house. “We thought of him as part of the family,” the victim’s grandmother testified at last week’s hearing.
A proffer of evidence, signed by both Fast and prosecutors in November 2021, alleged a years-long pattern of what prosecutors said shows that Fast began “grooming” the victim when she was approximately 7 years old, escalating to an incident of explicit sexual abuse when the victim was in fifth grade and either 10 or 11 years old during late 2014 or early 2015.
The victim testified at length June 3 about the lingering emotional and physical impact of the abuse and explained that she only reported the abuse to her parents in late 2020 — and to law enforcement in early 2021 – because “I was scared I would get blamed for this happening.”
She has rarely slept more than four hours straight at any one time since the abuse because of constant flashbacks, she testified. “All I think about is him doing this to me, like it was my fault,” she said. “I wish I could go back in time and tell my parents when this was happening.”
‘I [lied] because of my cat’
During his testimony, which lasted about half an hour, Fast spoke at length about the Bible and his religion, calling two men associated with Soul Purpose Community Church in Bealeton to the stand to ask the judge for a lenient sentence. He submitted “letters to God” as evidence and claimed he, at one point in his life, vowed never to sexually abuse children, calling it “the worst sin against God.”
Fast admitted on the stand to lying initially to detectives when first questioned about his crime, claiming that the Bible told him that taking care of his cat — impossible had he confessed immediately and been arrested — took precedence over admitting to the sexual abuse. “I [lied] because of my cat,” he told the judge. “A righteous person takes care of his animals.”
But when it came to admitting any specific wrongdoing, Fast was defiant and repeatedly downplayed his actions and refused to acknowledge the veracity of any of the girl’s testimony.
At one point, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Roshni Dhillon pressed him to acknowledge any specific fact about his crime. “What did you do?” she asked.
“It really wasn’t much that was done at all,” he responded.
After Fast claimed on the stand that the victim initiated the sexual contact, Dhillon pressed him: “Are you saying this 10-year-old girl put the moves on you?”
“I wouldn’t go that route,” Fast responded.
Incredulous, Plowman summarized Fast’s testimony as blaming the incident on “some sort of sexually aggressive 10-year-old.”
Fast repeatedly claimed he regretted his actions, despite refusing to acknowledge them. “I honestly am sorry about everything that happened,” Fast testified one point, but he never mentioned the victim’s early testimony spelling out the years of trauma she suffered because of the abuse. “I would have rather been charged with anything else … but this sexual thing,” he said.
But pressed again and again by prosecutors to acknowledge any details of his actions, Fast said that only God “knows what the truth is. He was there.”
Even when speaking about events unrelated to the crime, Fast was defiant during questioning. Citing information included in a court-ordered psychosexual report, Dhillon asked Fast about his behavior as a teenager, when he was caught spying on a woman in her home.
“She was a good-looking woman,” Fast responded, justifying his actions by claiming that “any normal boy” would do the same thing.
Pastor vouches for Fast
The hearing’s most heated exchange came as Pastor Clint Woods of Soul Purpose Church took the stand to vouch for Fast’s character and ask the judge for leniency.
“Lonnie owned up to what happened,” said Pastor Clint Woods, who called Fast “my friend,” adding that “since he’s been in trouble, we’ve gotten even closer as friends.”
But Woods acknowledged that Fast never said anything about the crime to anyone until detectives first questioned Fast about the incident in early 2021. After lying to detectives when they first questioned him, Fast contacted another pastor at Soul Purpose “to help him resolve the problem,” Woods said. The next day, Fast and the two pastors met with detectives, when Fast finally admitted to sexually abusing the girl, he testified.
Fast himself testified that, “after it first happened [in 2014 or 2015], I honestly wanted to turn myself in, but I didn’t. But I knew it would come to a head sometime later.”
Woods argued that, by agreeing to plead guilty and avoid a trial, Fast should receive a more lenient sentence. “In my own opinion, if he hadn’t [admitted to a crime], it would have been her word against his, but he did own up to it. … I think that should carry some weight,” Woods said, adding that Fast is “remorseful.”
In a stern cross-examination, Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Hook pointed out to Woods that Fast later told a psychiatrist that the victim “made up 90% of what happened. … He called her a liar. … He put the blame on her,” he said.
“Does that sound like someone who is ‘remorseful’?” Hook asked forcefully.
“It doesn’t sound like something he would say,” Woods responded.
“Well, he did say it,” responded Hook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.