A judge sentenced a 52-year-old Bealeton man to 14 years in prison for sexually abusing two children when they were 5 and 8 years old. The defendant, Emilio Guevara Santos, had faced up to 20 years on each of two felony sexual battery convictions.
After a two-day trial last year, a jury convicted Guevara Santos on one of the charges. At a hearing Thursday, Dec. 8, he entered an Alford plea to a second charge — related to his abuse of a second child — meaning that he maintains his innocence while acknowledging there is enough evidence to convict him.
Guevara Santos sexually abused one of the children in 2019 when they were 8 years old, according to prosecutors. The child reported the abuse to a school guidance counselor after attending a school-sponsored “Hugs and Kisses” assembly, which educates elementary school children about appropriate and inappropriate touching. The victim told the guidance counselor that the accused had abused them repeatedly over the course of at least a year and that they hadn’t told their mother because they were afraid she would yell at them.
The second victim came forward to investigators soon after. They reported that the accused had sexually abused them “multiple times” in 2010 and 2011, when they were 5 years old. They said they didn’t tell anyone about the abuse because they were young and “didn’t really understand,” according to investigators.
Abigail Owens, who prosecuted the case with Roshni Dhillon, asked Circuit Judge James Plowman to sentence Guevara Santos to a combined 40-year active prison sentence — the maximum allowed under the law. She cited Guevara Santos’ “disordered thinking,” his “predatory behavior” and his continued denials that he did anything wrong.
He’s called the victims and their mothers liars, she said, noting he had referred to one of the child’s clothing as “provocative” and called one of their mothers “promiscuous” — and, therefore, untrustworthy. Guevara Santos “is constantly sexualizing females — adult females and minor females,” Owens said.
Plowman agreed that the state sentencing guidelines — which based on a pre-sentence report called for a maximum prison term of 6 1/2 years — were not “sufficient” because of the seriousness of the offenses and his refusal to accept guilt. “There is language [in the psychosexual report] where you are minimizing the contact that was alleged to have occurred,” Plowman told Guevara Santos.
But Plowman, who presided over last year’s jury trial, also acknowledged that by pleading to the charge he spared “one of these victims the trauma of going to trial.”
Plowman added a 26-year suspended prison term to the sentence and ordered Guevara Santos to spend 13 years on supervised probation after his release. A judge could send Guevara Santos back to prison for up to the entire suspended term if he violates his probation.
Guevara Santos’ defense attorney, Bradley Chase, asked Plowman for a sentence within the guidelines, arguing that Guevara Santos “has been an extraordinary citizen … in every other aspect of his life.” Chase repeatedly emphasized his client’s involvement in church as a “born again Pentecostal Christian,” calling him a “pillar of that community.”
While acknowledging that his client “hasn’t taken tremendous strides … since he was arrested for this offense,” Chase argued that the Alford plea is “a start” to taking responsibility. Chase added that Guevara Santos had worked hard his entire adult life to support his children and their mothers. Several members of his family were in the gallery to support him at the sentencing hearing.
Guevara Santos declined to speak on his own behalf when the judge gave him an opportunity.
