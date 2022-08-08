A 21-year-old Bealeton man was struck by two cars at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, as he crossed U.S. 15/29 (James Madison Highway) at the state Route 28 (Catlett Road) intersection near Remington. The pedestrian was hit by one car while he was crossing the road and again seconds later by a second vehicle, Virginia State Police spokesman Brent Coffey said in a news release.
The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.
Senior VSP Trooper D. Mabie is seeking the public's help identifying the second vehicle.
Coffey said the pedestrian was walking east across U.S. 29 at when he was struck by a northbound 2017 Alfa Romeo sedan. The driver, who had a green light, was unable to avoid the collision and immediately pulled over, Coffey said. He said the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.
A second vehicle then struck the pedestrian and did not stop, Coffey said. The vehicle was described as possibly a white SUV or truck of unknown make and model.
The driver of the Alfa Romeo, a 24-year-old man from Locust Grove, was uninjured. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about it is encouraged to call Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Mabie at 540-347-6200 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
