Bealeton man convicted of sexually abusing 8-year-old child

After a two-day trial, a jury in Fauquier County Circuit Court convicted a Bealeton man Oct. 27 of sexually abusing an 8-year-old child in 2019. He faces another trial next year, accused of sexually abusing another child under the age of 13.

Emilio Santos Guevara, 50, faces up to 20 years in prison for the 2019 offense. He will be sentenced next year and remains in custody without bond. He has not previously been convicted of a crime in Virginia, according to court records.

The child reported the sexual assault to their elementary school teacher after attending an assembly at the school featuring a play that “educates children on sexual abuse,” according to court documents.

“The presentation, coordinated by the Virginia Department of Social Services and created for elementary aged children, explained the concepts of ‘good, bad, and secret touching,’” said a press release from the Fauquier County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Fauquier prosecutors Abigail Owens and Roshni Dhillon argued the case on behalf of the victim. “Owens is trained to conduct forensic interviews of children and serves as the coordinator for the county’s Sexual Assault Response Team,” the press release said.

Det. Dawn Arrington of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator on the case. Det. Patty Zavaleta provided translation services during the investigation.

