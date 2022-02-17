Bealeton man convicted of malicious wounding for 2020 stabbing

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, a jury found Bryan Lee Signor of Bealeton guilty of felony malicious wounding. He now faces between five and 20 years in prison.
A press release from the Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney reported that assistant commonwealth’s attorneys Roshni Dhillon and Nichole Geisenhof led the prosecution in the two-day trial in Fauquier County Circuit Court.
The investigation of the incident began in the early hours of May 22, 2020, when the Warrenton Police Department responded to the Red Roof Inn on Broadview Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers observed blood on the wall and floor in an area of the second-floor hallway, the release said. Officers located the male victim, who had returned to his room, and arranged an ambulance to transport him for medical treatment. Doctors found that he had a punctured lung and transferred him to Fairfax Inova Hospital, the release said.
Lead investigator Det. Matthew Eggers reviewed video surveillance footage provided by the motel staff, which led to the identification of Bryan Lee Signor as a suspect, said the release.
At the time of the incident, Signor was wearing a court-ordered GPS monitoring device. Following the stabbing, Signor cut off the device before fleeing Fauquier County, according to the press release. Signor was extradited to Fauquier County from Jacksonville, Florida in June. According to the prosecutors, Signor then admitted to the stabbing and fleeing the area.
Prosecutors called 12 witnesses in order to provide a detailed timeline of events to the jury, said the commonwealth’s press release.
The press release explained that the key issue in the case was whether the defendant acted with malice at the time of the attack.
The Code of Virginia Section 18.2-51 establishes the definition of malicious wounding as “Cut, shoot, stab, wound, or otherwise cause physical injury to a victim in a malicious way; and intend to disable, disfigure, maim, or kill the victim.”
The prosecution’s argument was supported by witness testimony, crime scene evidence, video surveillance and a jail call recording of Signor talking about the nature of the crime, said the press release. Video footage of the incident documented the defendant punching, kicking, throwing and ultimately stabbing the victim multiple times with a knife.
The defense’s sole witness was the defendant, who claimed he had acted in self-defense.
At the conclusion of the trial, the jury found the defendant acted with malice and convicted him as charged of malicious wounding. Signor’s sentencing and probation revocation hearing have been scheduled for May 11.
Signor is also awaiting trial in Frederick County, Virginia on a separate malicious wounding charge.
