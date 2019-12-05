A Bealeton man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stealing a package from a porch.
Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Blake Lane in Bealeton Wednesday evening after a caller reported seeing a man take a package from a residential porch, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. James Hartman said in a news release.
The caller reported that the man was driving a white Volvo and was following a UPS delivery truck through the neighborhood before taking the package, Hartman said. The caller also gave deputies with the suspect’s license plate number.
A FCSO corporal located the Volvo and its driver near the Food Lion on Village Center Drive. The driver, identified as Cedric Milton, 43, of Bealeton, was identified by a witness and arrested. He is charged with a third offense of petit larceny and was held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
Deputies canvassed the neighborhood around Blake Lane to determine if there are more larceny victims, Hartman said. If you live in the area and believe you are missing a delivered package, contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.
