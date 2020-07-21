A Bealeton man was arrested July 17 and charged with brandishing a firearm, assault and possession of marijuana.
Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Steve Lewis reported that deputies arrived at a house on Aspen Way at about 7 p.m. last Friday and learned that two women had allegedly come to the home at the invitation of one of the residents “to pick up some things.”
Lewis said that another resident of the house, identified as Nicholas Galzerano, 28, did not want the two women there and became agitated. The two women told police that Galzerano ordered them out, Lewis reported. When they did not leave, Galzerano allegedly went upstairs and retrieved a handgun, which he used to threaten the two women, Lewis said.
He added, “the two females felt in fear for their lives.”
Galzerano was arrested on the three charges and has since been released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.