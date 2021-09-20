You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bealeton man charged with brandishing firearm, damaging property

  • Updated
  • 0

A Bealeton man was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with brandishing a firearm and damaging property, according to a press release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

photo_ft_news_dontay bryant mugshot_092221.jpg

Dontay Bryant

Dontay Bryant, 35, allegedly pursued an individual during a “verbal altercation,” threatening the victim with a gun as the victim tried to leave the area on foot and kicking the victim’s car as they tried to drive away, the sheriff’s office said. The incident occurred on the 6300 block of Village Center Drive in Bealeton.

A press release from the sheriff’s office said, “The victim got into [their] vehicle and heard a tap on the vehicle’s window. The victim observed Bryant present a handgun. The victim had locked [their] vehicle doors and attempted to drive off. Bryant then kicked the vehicle as [it] pulled off, causing damage.”

The victim managed to reach a shopping center parking lot in Bealeton, the press release said, where they spoke with sheriff’s deputies who responded to the incident.

In May, Bryant pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with 10 months suspended, after that conviction.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..