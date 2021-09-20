Bealeton man charged with brandishing firearm, damaging property

A Bealeton man was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with brandishing a firearm and damaging property, according to a press release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Dontay Bryant, 35, allegedly pursued an individual during a “verbal altercation,” threatening the victim with a gun as the victim tried to leave the area on foot and kicking the victim’s car as they tried to drive away, the sheriff’s office said. The incident occurred on the 6300 block of Village Center Drive in Bealeton.
A press release from the sheriff’s office said, “The victim got into [their] vehicle and heard a tap on the vehicle’s window. The victim observed Bryant present a handgun. The victim had locked [their] vehicle doors and attempted to drive off. Bryant then kicked the vehicle as [it] pulled off, causing damage.”
The victim managed to reach a shopping center parking lot in Bealeton, the press release said, where they spoke with sheriff’s deputies who responded to the incident.
In May, Bryant pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with 10 months suspended, after that conviction.
