Bealeton man charged with allegedly assaulting drive-through worker

A Bealeton man was arrested Sept. 25 for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old employee at a McDonalds on Winchester Road in Marshall. William White, 66, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor assault, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a criminal complaint filed with the arrest, White began “harassing” the employee while waiting at the restaurant’s drive-through window. Security camera footage of the incident showed White “swinging his arm toward [the juvenile].”
Fauquier sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and arrested White. He was taken to the Fauquier Adult Detention Center and released on a $2,500 unsecured bond, said Lewis.
