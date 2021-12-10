Bealeton man charged for allegedly damaging multiple properties with truck

A Bealeton man was arrested Dec. 7 after allegedly driving his truck through properties in Remington and Bealeton, causing potentially thousands of dollars in damage.
Brian Waldron, Jr., 40, has been charged with two felony counts of destruction of property and two counts of reckless driving, according to the criminal complaint filed with Waldron’s arrest.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 28, witnesses in the area of West Street, Remington, observed a “Blue Dodge Ram pickup” drive onto the yard of a residence, said the complaint. The truck allegedly drove around the property three or four times, damaging trash cans, a bird feeder and leaving tire marks “on the front yard and around the back of the house,” according to the complaint. Damage was estimated at about $1,000.
When questioned by Fauquier sheriff’s deputies, a witness identified the truck as belonging to Waldron and provided deputies with Waldron’s address. Deputies also found “two wrenches and one hammer located near the tire tracks,” which had allegedly fallen from the truck, the complaint said.
Deputies traveled to an Elk Run Road address, given by witnesses as Waldron’s residence, and found Waldron “asleep in his truck” parked outside, according to the complaint. Waldron told law enforcement that he “was inside of the vehicle the entire night because he was locked outside of his home.” Waldron’s blue Ram pickup matched the description given by witnesses, but he denied ever being at the Remington address and “denied causing any damage,” the complaint added.
Investigators noticed, however, that “Waldron’s truck had damage to the front, fresh grass in his wheel well and mud on his tires,” said the complaint. They also found unsecured tools in the truck bed that matched the tools found at the scene, the complaint alleged.
While investigating the Remington incident, the FCSO received a report of a similar incident on Woodside Lane in Bealeton. The caller told deputies that “someone had driven through the fence and torn up their commercial alfalfa field before driving through the fence again in another location,” causing significant damage, according to a separate criminal complaint. The complaint estimated the damage as up to $2,000, but a search warrant affidavit, filed later, placed the damage at only $400.
Upon arrival, deputies found a “silver license plate frame… with the word ‘RAM’ inscribed on it,” as well as “pieces of black cosmetic molding” which were torn off by the fence, and which matched the molding on Waldron’s vehicle, the complaint said.
By Dec. 1, the FCSO’s investigation was able to link Waldron to both incidents, according to a search warrant affidavit. He was ultimately arrested Dec. 7 and released on recognizance.
Sheriff’s investigators are still investigating two additional property destruction incidents nearby that were reported the same night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.