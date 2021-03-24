Bealeton man arrested for breaking and entering

A Bealeton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, petty larceny, grand larceny, destruction of property and trespassing. The suspect is accused of stealing a dirt bike while trespassing at Luck Stone Quarry in Bealeton.
A sheriff’s deputy responded to Luck Stone Quarry on Marsh Road for a report of a larceny, reported Sgt. Steve Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. He said that the victim told deputies that his dirt bike was missing from the building where it was stored.
Upon further investigation, the deputy learned that a dirt bike operated by Alexander East, 21, of Bealeton was involved in a reckless driving compliant on March 21, said Lewis. Sheriff’s deputies determined East was involved with trespassing on quarry property and taking the dirt bike. Based on information and evidence obtained, East was taken into custody.
The dirt bike was recovered and returned to the victim.
Lewis said that East was being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center on a $7,500 secure bond.
