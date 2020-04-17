A Bealeton man was arrested Thursday, April 16, on two counts of grand larceny. He is accused of selling a 3.5-ton aluminum grain silo that did not belong to him.
On April 3, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating a grain silo that had been reported missing from the 10800 block of Bowers Run Drive in Bealeton in mid-February. That same day, the person who had purchased the grain silo from the suspect contacted the police in response to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Sgt. James Hartman said that a “detective met the buyer at the property where the bin was moved to and confirmed it was the bin that was reported stolen.”
Kip Hull, 41, of Bealeton, is accused of selling the silo even though it did not belong to him. Hartman added that Hull “knew the grain bin was on property in Bealeton that is not always occupied. He offered the bin for sale to someone he knew; that person bought it believing the transaction to be legitimate. The bin was moved to another property near Bealeton.”
Hull was charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of larceny with intent to sell. He was released on a $1,400 unsecured bond, said Hartman.
