A 23-year-old Bealeton man was arrested yesterday after he allegedly brandished a firearm at someone while he was driving on James Madison Highway, south of Warrenton, say police. The passenger in his car was also charged.
Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that Fauquier deputies received a call about a man with a gun driving on James Madison Highway. The driver, deputies were told, brandished a gun at the victim, who was also driving at the time. Deputies were told to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
FCSO units located the suspect’s vehicle in the Town of Warrenton and conducted a traffic stop, said Lewis. The driver was identified as Elijah Jordan Poe, 23 of Bealeton. Poe was taken into custody for brandishing and carrying a concealed weapon, he said.
The passenger of the vehicle, Isaiah Jordon, 23, of Remington, was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon, said Lewis.
He added that both men have been released on a personal recognizance bond. Warrenton Police Department and Virginia State Police assisted with the traffic stop.
