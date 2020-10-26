An arrest has been made in an Oct. 25 hit and run incident in Bealeton.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 11027 block of Marsh Road when a caller reported that a pedestrian had been struck by a car. When deputies arrived on the scene, rescue units were attending to a man lying on the roadway. During an investigation, deputies were able to identify a witness and view video surveillance from local businesses, which lead them to a vehicle that allegedly hit the man. Deputies later located the vehicle parked near the scene.
The vehicle was registered to Andrew Friend, 38, of Bealeton. He has been charged with felony hit and run.
The victim was treated at the scene and transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where he remains in critical condition. Friend is currently being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 secure bond.
