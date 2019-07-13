Photo by Anita Sherman

Seven graduated from the Be the Change Foundation’s spring graduation event Tuesday, May 21. They were thrilled to receive special keychains made by one of their own, Ciera Pennington. The charms symbolized their various aspirations -- from a small horse (equine photography) to a microphone (stand-up comedy). Pictured are grads Kathy McNitt, Mabel Twumasi, Samantha Spittle, Ciera Pennington, Danielle Gambale-Metz, Lauren Hammer and Kelsea Andresen.