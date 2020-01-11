Be the Change Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission of empowering, strengthening and inspiring women, offers a series of 12 classes for women who want to start a business or build on an existing one. Taught by local professionals in their respective areas of expertise, the classes are held at Lord Fairfax Community College. Each session starts with a spotlight entrepreneur who shares their unique story and shares business tips.
The classes cover such topics as exploring the “why” of business ownership, building a plan, organizing the chaos, understanding profit and loss, the benefits of having an accountant, legal aspects and managing your risk, marketing, social media, networking skills, when to hire additional staff and managing your stress.
Founder and president Marianne Clyde, who created Be the Change Foundation, was gratified to see 11 women recently complete the fall classes.
Tuition is $250 for the 12-week series, but partial tuition assistance is available. Micro loans are also available for students who complete the entire series.
Visit www.bethechangefoundation.us/apply. The spring session starts Feb. 11. Classes will again be held at Lord Fairfax Community College on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. They are open to residents of Fauquier and surrounding counties. Marianne Clyde may be reached at bethechangefound@gmail.com or 540-222-7242 for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.