The BB&T bank building at 236 W. Lee Highway in Warrenton that was damaged by a lightning strike and fire in May will reopen on Monday, Aug. 26, according to David R. White, BB&T’s vice president for corporate communications.
The building has been undergoing repair since shortly after the fire on May 25. A Warrenton police officer saw that the building was on fire when he responded to an alarm. It was contained by responding Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company units with help from stations in Marshall, Orlean and Bealeton.
BB&T moved a bus outfitted as a mobile bank to the parking lot near the damaged bank to serve its customers temporarily. A former BB&T location on Main Street in Warrenton has been pressed into service since. BB&T staffers are helping customers there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday and Tuesday; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
BB&T also has branches in Marshall and Bealeton.
