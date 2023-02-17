“Sold,” a young-adult novel about a 13-year-old girl from Nepal who becomes a victim of sex trafficking, tackles a difficult subject in a nuanced way, with “great dignity” and without explicit sexual content, members of the Banned Books Book Club said recently during a lively discussion of the National Book Award finalist.
Ten women, gathered at the back of the bookstore on a cold February evening to discuss the young-adult novel by Patricia McCormick, were unanimous in believing that the book should stay in Fauquier school libraries.
“Some people would argue that educators, and these books, are grooming children to be victims, but what they (really) mean is just exposing them to different things” said Darcy Kreutz, whose children attend Fauquier public schools. “That’s what they’re offended by.“
“Sold” is an “insightful depiction of sex trafficking,” Kreutz said. It is also a subject that is in the spotlight in Virginia, with Gov. Glenn Youngkin vowing to increase awareness and find ways to combat sex trafficking.
The Open Book in Old Town Warrenton hosts several book clubs, including the Banned Books Book Club. Most of the club’s selections, including “Sold,” by Patricia McCormick, have been challenged by parents in the Fauquier County School Division.
The Fauquier chapter of the parents’ group Moms for Liberty in October “paused” its challenges against “Sold” and16 other books the group considered too sexually explicit or sexually violent to be on the shelves of Fauquier County school libraries.
The group announced the pause as the school division prepared to adopt a state-mandated policy on sexually explicit class assignments and other “instructional materials,” including library books students use to complete assignments.
A 17-member committee comprised of school librarians, parents and other stakeholders currently is meeting to talk about expectations and goals for the state-mandated policy on "sexually explicit" class materials assigned in Fauquier public schools. At the request of school board members, the committee also is reviewing the division’s policies for selecting school-library books and for notifying parents if their children want to check out books with sexually explicit images or passages.
Some of the women gathered at The Open Book speculated about the reasons behind the challenge to remove “Sold” from school libraries.
“I think part of the issue with this for folks who want to ban this book might be that these are people who would like to revert things back to ‘Dick and Jane’ in the 1950s when I grew up,” Kathy Kadilak said. “And anything that threatens this is off the charts,” she said.
“And we’re talking about poverty, and we’re talking about a girl who’s been sold into sexual slavery and manipulated and abused. and the horrific experience that she has,” Kadilak continued. However, Kadilak said, despite the horrors the girl, Lakshmi, endures, “There are a lot of beautiful messages in this, but they don’t see that for the ugliness of what we’re talking about here.” In the book, Lakshmi develops deep friendships that help her survive until she is rescued.
“I was struck by two things,” said Katie Lang. “One of the things I thought was most remarkable was what a survivor she is and how resilient she is. And to me, there’s such an opportunity to talk through with your child —here’s how she survives a terrible experience.
“Here’s what she does to maintain hope, to maintain her sense of self. Here’s where there’s still kindness. Here’s where there’s still beauty. It’s grim and its horrible, but there is beauty, and there is kindness that she experiences and that she gives to other people.”
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
