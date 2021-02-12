The cavernous and faintly musty Baileywyck Antiques shop in The Plains is a maze of hand-carved furniture, chandeliers and stacks of porcelain dinnerware—all ornaments of a bygone era. But through a doorway in the back of the shop is a small gallery filled with vivid images of Harlem, urban construction workers and Rwandan refugees.
The Brookie Maxwell Gallery is named after the artist and social activist from New York City who depicted the city’s urban landscapes and its inhabitants, especially the experiences of the working class and underprivileged, during the 1990s and 2000s.
Maxwell died in 2015 of ovarian cancer at age 59. Her friend and executor, Charles Wright, brought her collection to The Plains in 2019. Wright, a former dancer and choreographer, befriended Maxwell at one of his dance classes. Now retired, he restores furniture at Baileywyck and helps run the gallery.
The gallery fits in well with the town's other artistic offerings. With the portraits of bird-headed humans adorning the walls of The Front Porch and the contemporary realism studios around the corner at the Stuart Street Atelier, The Plains stands out for its range of unexpected finds.
The Maxwell collection seems particularly timely these days, in the era of racial reckoning, and was not without controversy in its day. Maxwell’s subject matter often contains explicit messages about racism, poverty and other social injustices. Some took issue with a White woman portraying the Black experience and, at a time when the New York art scene was becoming increasingly experimental, Maxwell’s work was deemed “too easy.”
Others commended her. “Her art is special and timely,” said Charles Daniel Dawson, professor of African American Art at Columbia University. “It advocates justice for every human being.” Dawson, a photographer, exhibited one of his collections in Maxwell’s Gallery 138. She created art out of relationships, he said. Her subjects had a say in how they were represented.
One of Maxwell’s frequent collaborators was Satch Hoyt. “She was championing us, Black artists, back then when there was very little diversity,” Hoyt said, “when you could count the [number of] Black artists that any of those Chelsea galleries were showing.”
Emily Brooke Maxwell was raised in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Her parents were Emily Noyes Maxwell, a painter, and William Maxwell, a renowned fiction editor at the New Yorker magazine.
She studied art and worked as a magazine illustrator before creating “42nd Street: A Walk Across”—a panoramic sculpture that captured the entire length of 42nd Street in Manhattan—in 1985. Around this time, Maxwell founded the “Creative Arts Workshop,” a nonprofit that sought to empower underprivileged children through art. Deeply affected by her experiences with the nonprofit, Maxwell spent years portraying the lives of the poor, mainly Black New Yorkers.
In 1999, Maxwell opened Gallery 138 in her Chelsea apartment. “When a show was up, the living room became a gallery,” said Ellis Maxwell, her son. “It was always pretty exciting work.” One major exhibition was “Brown v. Board of Education” (2004), a collaboration with Hoyt and other artists of color commemorating the 50th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision ending desegregation in public schools.
Maxwell’s art has been exhibited at the State Department, The Brooklyn Museum and The New Orleans Museum of Art. Her final project, “Coming Home: Journey, Community and Dialogue,” was commissioned by Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government (https://vimeo.com/193738883).
The project told the story of combat veterans, some severely wounded, returning to their families and civilian life. She was working on the project when she died.
Maxwell’s smaller drawings sell for $600 to $1,800. Her larger pieces range from $6,000 to $23,000.
Wright said he was initially apprehensive about displaying her work in Virginia “because I didn’t quite know how it would be received,” he said, given its criticism of race relations and what he called Maxwell’s “northern attitude.”
A few people have dismissed her message, he said, but for the most part her work has resonated with people. One such customer was Meredith Holland, who, after viewing Maxwell’s work, decided to start volunteering at the gallery. “I came in this room and just fell in love with the artwork,” said Holland. “I literally spent four hours in [the gallery] reading through her show books and fell in love not only with her art, but with her as a person.”
The antique shop just off Main Street on Loudoun Avenue., contains Maxwell’s life work, except the “Coming Home” project, which her son continues to show at universities, including the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 2017. “I would love to see large portions of the work donated to schools or community art programs,” said her son, “anywhere using her art for instruction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.