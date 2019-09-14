King George County is a one-high school county located 15 miles east of Fredericksburg. When the Foxes have a good team, the fans come out, which is why nearly 2,000 filled the home bleachers for Friday’s contest with Liberty.
While King George fans were abuzz about the team’s 2-0 start and new quarterback Charles Mutter, a Brook Point transfer being recruited by William and Mary, Liberty fans were still talking about an amazing Week Two win over Courtland in which the Eagles recorded what could be the biggest comeback in school history in coming from 21-0 down.
In an exciting game, the Eagles mostly shut down Mutter in winning 27-17 and walked off the field 3-0 for the first time since 2017 when they went 9-3.
The Eagles won it with a huge defensive stop near midfield in the final four minutes, then mercilessly drove 43 yards to tack on the insurance points on 7-yard run by Freddie Harris with 1:22 left.
“I was very impressed with our boys. They came out hard. Finally they scored first. If we didn’t score first I don’t think we would have pulled that one out,” said coach Travis Buzzo, whose team trailed in their opening two wins.
The win reaffirmed the Eagles’ program is in good hands under their calm young new leader, whose squad looked poised and dangerous.
Behind their long, lanky gunslinger quarterback, Dylan Bailey, the Eagles came out firing early on, setting a tone they hadn’t done the first two weeks.
Bailey’s talent at completing long passes was evident from the first series when he hit Tre’Von White for 36 yards on the second play of the game.
Bailey went on confidently completing passes all night. The 6-foot-3 junior finished a superb 16-for-21 for 206 yards and two touchdowns, one each to his excellent receivers Tre’Von White and Justin Lawson.
White caught five passes for 55 yards and a 3-yard TD and had a 36-yard run. Lawson caught five passes for 72 yards and a 26-yard TD, and Jordan Hicks was also a sure-handed target with four catches for 50 yards.
“We watched a lot of film. Thanks to the O-line. They gave me time to throw deep,” said Bailey.
Asked if he’s having fun playing in the spotlight as Liberty’s new QB, Bailey smiled. “I love throwing to Tre, Justin, Dayne (Dye), and Jordan,” he said.
While the Eagles seized momentum early, holding off King George on a festive Friday night was hard work.
The Eagles had to stay focused all game on both sides of the ball, which they did.
Liberty opened the game by driving 70 yards on eight plays to make it 6-0 on Mason Gay’s 2-yard run up the middle. The Eagles’ two-point run failed.
King George responded behind their huge offensive line and the dynamic combination of Mutter and running back Gabe Aley. The Foxes marched deep into Liberty territory before a promising drive ended at the LHS 11-yard line.
But King George soon took the lead on its second possession, as Mutter rolled out and hit Kyle Reviello for a 6-yard TD pass early in the second quarter. Ryan Kuberek’s kick put King George ahead 7-6 with 10:48 left in the second quarter.
Liberty was stopped on its next drive with key lineman Jordan Woodson leaving the game with a leg injury. But a marvelous punt by White pinned the Foxes back at the 2-yard line, and the Eagles soon got the ball back and scored.
White’s 36-yard run on first down got Liberty to the King George 27. Three plays later, Bailey pump-faked and hit Lawson in stride on a crossing route for a 23-yard TD strike. White’s two-point run gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead with 4:45 left in the second.
King George closed to 14-10 at halftime on Koberek’s 27-yard field goal with no time left.
The Liberty defense came up huge to clinch the win in the second half, stopping five of King George’s six possessions.
But it did get a little dicey.
After Liberty took a 20-10 lead on Bailey’s 6-yard TD pass to White late in the third quarter, King George answered with a three-play, 69-yard drive to cut the lead to 20-17.
The Foxes stopped the next two Liberty drives and took over with a chance to win with 6:37 left. King George drove to their own 49, where coach Vern Lunsford was faced with his most important decision of the game on fourth-and-four with 3:36 left.
He chose to go for it, and Liberty got a strong rush on Mutter, whose pressured pass was intercepted by Matt Sloan with 3:28 left.
“It wasn’t really a blitz. It was a normal defense. They ran a screen and the linebacker went under it. It was a really good play by Matt Sloan,” said Buzzo.
Liberty took over at the King George 43 and used five big plays to score a late TD on Harris’ 7-yard run around the right end. Markel Newman’s extra point kick closed out the scoring at 27-17.
Despite a signature road win in their first road game, the Eagles didn’t sound overly elated, perhaps because they appear to have the talent and experience to contend for the region title.
“We’re confident. We’re 3-0, but it’s not like we’ve won the Super Bowl,” said White.
With the game locked up, they were most exuberant on Newman’s final extra point kick that was a low line drive that cleared the crossbar by a foot or two.
As Newman rejoiced and White held up his arms in the “touchdown” sign, one ref ruled the kick no good. The refs huddled in front of some incredulous Eagles, who all saw it whiz cleanly over the bar, talked, then agreed the kick had cleared.
Perhaps one of the biggest stories of the Eagles' early season is the astonishing success of Bailey, who is emerging as a passing phenom.
Bailey completed 76 percent of his passes and was rarely off target. He had two interceptions, both on deep throws on third-and-long, that almost served as punts of about 40 yards.
“He slung it around. He did a really good job. He got some little bumps and bruises today and kept in there and slinging it. He did a really good job playing through a little adversity," said Buzzo.
The talented White, who has emerged a happy recipient of Bailey's throws, said the new varsity starter has worked hard to get where he is.
“He’s doing what a varsity quarterback should do,” said White, praising the progress Bailey has made since practice started. “He’s been doing the weight work, getting his arm stronger.”
LHS and King George last played in 2016, with King George winning 40-7. Liberty won 39-19 in 2015.
Liberty has a bye next week, and next hosts Culpeper Sept. 27 as Northwestern District play begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.