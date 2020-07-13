A man armed with an ax robbed a Warrenton 7-Eleven early Monday morning. The suspect has not been identified or apprehended, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
At 2:11 a.m. Monday, July 13, the man entered the store at 7325 Comfort Drive and took approximately $300 in cash and JUUL pods worth approximately $275, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The suspect was described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall and wearing a mask, gloves and grey hooded jacket.
The sheriff’s office requests that anyone with any information about the alleged incident or who noticed anything unusual in the area during that time contact the office at 540-347-3300. The caller’s identity can remain anonymous.
