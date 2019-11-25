The available numbers that are available to assign to the 540 area code are running out. The State Corporation Commission will hold four public hearings in 2020 on possible solutions, including splitting the area with 540 numbers into two; one would keep 540 and the other would get a different area code.
“It’s a numerical fact given the rate of growth in the area,” explained Allan A. Sharrett, senior communications specialist for the SCC. There are only so many numbers that can be assigned to landlines, mobile phones or other device in an area code.
540 area code “exhaustion” is expected to occur during the year 2022, according to the SCC. Planning to deal with the issue began this June.
The request to the SCC for “area code relief” came from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator. The 540 area code was created in 1996 when it was split off from the 804 area code as that code was nearing exhaustion.
Each area code has about 7.9 million usable numbers, according to Sharett.
NANPA uses statistics to make a calculation as to when these usable numbers will be exhausted. When NANPA estimates that there are 36 months (or three years) left before exhaustion of usable numbers, it contacts the state to begin the process of establishing a new area code, Sharrett explained.
If the 540 area code region is split into two area codes based on geography, one section would retain 540 while the other would get a new area code. Under an all-services overlay option, every current 540 user would keep that area code but would have to dial 540 as well as the seven-number sequence that follows. New customers would use a new area code. Under another scenario, new customers would get either a 434 area code or a 276 area code. Both of those codes have available capacity to handle more customers and border the 540 region. No current 540 customers would lose that area code.
Besides splitting the 540 area code region into two area codes, other solutions being considered include an all-services overlay whereby the entire current 540 area would be covered by both the 540 area code and a newly assigned area code, or combined with the 434 or 276 area code.
The 540 area code covers a broad area over multiple counties, including Fauquier, Stafford, Clarke, Frederick, Louisa and part of Loudoun County and counties in the Shenandoah Valley. The public hearings will be scattered within the affected area with one at 2 and 6:30 p.m. March 3, in the Roanoke City Council Chambers; one at 2 and 6:30 p.m. March 4, in the Rockingham County administration center in Harrisonburg, and one at 2 and 6:30 p.m. March 5, in the Warren County General District Court in Front Royal. The Front Royal hearing is the nearest one to Fauquier County.
The SCC will hold a hearing at 10 a.m. May 6 in the commission’s second-floor courtroom in the Tyler Building, 1300 E. Main St., Richmond.
Anyone wishing to comment at any of the hearings should arrive early and sign in with the SCC bailiff. Written comments can be submitted by April 29, and the mailing should be addressed to the Clerk of the State Corporation Commission and sent to the Document Control Center at P.O. Box 2118, Richmond, Virginia, 23219-2118. Comments should refer to case number PUR-2019-00148.
Comments can also be submitted online at www.scc.virginia.gov/case and refer to the case number. Click the “submit comments” button to send them.
Sharrett said the change of area code process can take up to three years. The SCC will decide which option would be best after considering the feedback it receives.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
