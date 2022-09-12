Culpeper police found Auburn Middle School science teacher Daniel Garrison, 41, and his wife, Stacey, 40, dead Friday in their home in the 1500 block of Burgandine Ave., according to a news release from the Culpeper Police Department.
“Based on the initial investigation, there is no evidence of any threat to the safety of the community,” according to a news release from the Culpeper Police Department. “The Culpeper Police Department sends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and coworkers of Mr. and Mrs. Garrison.”
