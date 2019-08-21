Two Auburn Middle School students engaged in a verbal altercation that included threats of violence on Wednesday, August 21. The incident, which took place at Auburn during the school day, is under investigation by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
According to FCSO’s Sgt. James Hartman, no threats were directed at the school campus and the disagreement was isolated between the two students. The students involved are minors under the age of 18. Petitions for charges are pending through the juvenile court system, said Hartman.
Hartman said the School Resource Officer at Auburn was made aware of the threats and initiated the investigation.
Hartman added, “sheriff’s office and public schools continue to work together to ensure the safety of our students.”
