Defending their county title was important to the Auburn Middle School girls basketball team.
“From our first practice, the team goal was to repeat,” said coach Greg Woodsmall. “All season the girls worked hard in practice, stayed focused and remained committed to achieving the goal.”
Mission accomplished as the Wildcats defeated the Marshall Wolves 27-13 on Feb. 18 to win another county championship and go undefeated at 8-0.
Against the Wolves, Mary Bernard led the Wildcats with 14 points, followed by Addy Patrick and Emerson Golden with five each. Maggie Crosland scored two and Chloe Thiriot had one point.
Woodsmall has created a strong system that blended talented players with a happy chemistry and dynamic fundamentals.
It showed in the results as Auburn scored 30 points a game and beat opponents by an average of 16.
“Most of the players on the team are multi-sport athletes and know the importance of teamwork.
Our team utilized a combination of speed and height to excel,” said Woodsmall.
Addy Patrick led the Wildcats in scoring at 10.7 points per game, followed by Mary Bernard at 7 points per game, Emerson Golden with 4.6, Chloe Thiriot with 2.9 and Ashlyn Richards with 2.7. Emerson Golden led the team in 3-point shooting with five for the season.
The Wildcats had good height with Mary Bernard standing 5-foot-10, Ashlyn Richards 5-8 and Emerson Golden 5-7.
“Between the three of them, we pulled down a lot of rebounds which on the offensive end of the floor led to many second shot opportunities,” Woodsmall said.
Plus, the Wildcats could also run. Addy Patrick, Chloe Theriot and Maggie Crosland and Golden “are fast runners and excellent ball handlers. Their athleticism allowed us to play up tempo resulting in many fast break opportunities,” Woodsmall said.
Throughout the season, the Wildcats utilized an aggressive trapping defense which forced a lot of turnovers leading to some quick scores.
The undefeated season faced a major road bump against the Warrenton Warriors when the Wildcats trailed by seven points going into the fourth quarter, but rallied for a one-point win as Bernard had a big game with 14 points.
Woodsmall said five eighth graders are moving on to high school, but he’s pleased to have a talented group of seven seventh graders and two sixth graders returning next year.
