At least 6 animals seized in case of alleged neglect

Two dogs and at least four cats were seized when officers executed a search warrant at a home in Delaplane yesterday. The tenant of the home, who is also wanted on a capias out of Prince William County, is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
He said that the Animal Control Division of the FCSO, in collaboration with the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management and the Fauquier County SPCA executed a search warrant in the 3300 block of Cobbler Mountain Road.
Lewis said that animal control deputies had received information that Carmen Owens, 56, lived in a secondary dwelling on the property and possessed several cats and dogs that were allegedly neglected and not being cared for. Animal control officers discovered a strong smell of urine and feces from the residence when they arrived, Lewis said.
During the investigation, deputies asked Owens about the welfare of the animals when they located evidence during the search warrant that allegedly “showed deprived living conditions and neglect of the animals at the residence,” Lewis said. Deputies had to use breathing apparatus and protective gear to enter and search the dwelling, he said. Two dogs and four cats were seized, but more cats could be added to that total, Lewis added.
He said the case remains under investigation and further details will be provided as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.