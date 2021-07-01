At 92, Wilbur Burton is still doing what he loves in the place he loves

Wilbur Burton turned 92 years old last month. You wouldn’t know it from his workday.
Born near Richmond, the soft-spoken former Fauquier County supervisor has farmed dairy cows in the flatlands near Catlett since the 1930s, when his father moved the family to a farm that then included about 100 acres.
Cows require an abundance of feed – corn, soy and hay – and Burton still plants most of the corn on the family farm, which has since expanded to about 800 acres. He does it from atop the same Farmall tractor that has been with him since the 1960s.
Burton is unmistakably restless in both mind and body, despite his soft-spoken demeanor. He occasionally gets tired, he admitted, but not when he’s doing the thing he most loves: “I can get on a tractor and stay all day and not feel a bit tired, I don’t know what it is.”
His sons and grandsons now take the lead running the dairy operation, which has grown over the years to about 160 cows. “I’m just the cheap labor who helps when they need it,” he said with a subtle grin outside his modest brick home on the farm.
He can see the “homeplace” – the property’s original farmhouse where he spent most of his childhood -- from his front door across an expanse of soy- and cornfields he’s planted each year for decades. On a clear day, he can see the communications towers on Viewtree Mountain in the distance.
He’s lived a quintessentially Fauquier County life. He bought his first car, a 1948 Plymouth, in Calverton at Spicer Motor Company for $2,100. He was a frequent seller at the old livestock exchange in Marshall, and his sons are regulars at the “new” exchange a few miles down the road at Brooks Corner.
He only briefly left the farm. “I went one year [to Virginia Tech],” he remembered. “Then I got marriage in my head.” He and his now-late wife, Margaret Ann Burton, were married when he was 20; she was 18. “I was married to my high school sweetheart for 60 years,” he recounted fondly. She loved to dance, and she would often accompany him to Lion’s Club dances headlined by the Free State Ramblers.
Eventually, he took his love of Fauquier to the county government, spending more than a decade on the board of supervisors representing the Cedar Run District; he retired in 2000. But sitting outside his home on a recent morning, he was much more interested in talking about the joy he finds in the little details of rural life. “I kind of feel like I’m out of it now,” he said of county politics. “I don’t want to bother them.”
He loves birds, especially bluebirds and swallows, and he has taken to building houses for them to keep them around. He observes them closely. “You won’t see a mosquito around” if there are enough swallows in the area, he said.
He takes the birdhouses down each year to clean them, then keeps watch for the scouts the birds send out to find nesting places. “When I see them circling around one of those poles, that’s when I know [the boxes] need to go back up.” Swallows are a great benefit. “But,” he said, “you have to work with them. You have to put them up at the right time.”
That statement says a lot about Burton. Prodded to give a firm opinion on this or that issue – he was, after all, one of the five key decision-makers in the county for 12 years – he inevitably pointed out the issue probably isn’t very black and white, there are some good arguments on both sides and there is probably a way to work with people.
Like Cedar Run District representatives before and after him, for example, Burton advocated as supervisor to build a sewer system for Catlett and Calverton; septic systems in that area have been failing for decades because of the topography. But he got pushback, accused of promoting population growth in a county that protects its rural character with vigor.
Would a sewer system promote growth? “I reckon – I guess that’s true in a way,” he responded. But, he mused, why wouldn’t you try to make things better for the people who live there? (The sewer system finally got funding and began construction last year, with a hefty fee levied on any newly constructed houses connected to the system.)
That attitude got him into trouble with some conservationists in the 1990s, he said, but Burton is far from an advocate for widespread growth. He just wants people to be able to enjoy Fauquier County the way he has.
Burton loves airplanes. The P-51, a World War II-era fighter, “always fascinated me,” he said. He took flying lessons as a young man -- $10 an hour. “I was almost ready to go solo but my money ran out,” he laughed. He recounted that a man once offered him a ride in his P-51 when Burton was attending the Culpeper Airshow. Burton jumped at the chance but remembered how he quickly had the pilot turn around when the plane’s engine started sputtering.
During his tenure on the board, the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport in Midland got state and federal funding to expand, making it a “reliever airport” for the Manassas airport. “The government gave us money … and it really grew up,” he said matter-of-factly.
“It’s a good thing,” he said. After all, he loves planes. “But if you’re trying to control growth, I guess it’s a bad thing.” While the airport never spurred the sprawl some feared it would, he lamented what Bealeton – a few miles down Route 28 – has become. “I would have never thought Bealeton would have grown to the extent it has. To me, in the future, it’s going to be regular sprawl.”
He is quick to emphasize that preserving Fauquier’s rural way of life comes at a cost. He said of federal milk subsidies, “I guess that’s the only thing, actually, that has kept the boys in business;” the market price hasn’t kept up with inflation the past couple of decades. The family farm is in a purchase-of-developmental-rights conservation easement, a county-funded program that pays farmers to give up development rights on their land.
He’s encouraged by conservation programs like these that have slowed the loss of farmland in Fauquier and elsewhere in the region. “Doing farming is a confining life. In other words, you can’t just go when you want to go,” he readily admitted. But to him, it’s a way of life worth working to save.
“I hope it don’t change that much, but I know it’s going to change and get more population,” he said of Fauquier. “More people will move out here because it’s a good place to live,” he said. Even with more people living in the county, the county’s character is still largely the same, he said.
“All I can say is: People have a good thing here. They better try to preserve it.”
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
