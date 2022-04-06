A stream of nearly 50 people toted bright yellow, Black Lives Matter signs to the corner of Courthouse Square in downtown Warrenton on Saturday morning, forming a long line on the sidewalk. Several held signs with images and names of Black men who have been killed by police in the United States.
Across the street, a group of six people gathered with American flags, “All Lives Matter” flags and a sign reading “BLM equals Marxism.” Two Warrenton police squad cars idled nearby.
Within minutes of the vigil beginning, just after 10 a.m., passing vehicles began honking. Some people waved. Others gave them a thumbs down. As a truck passed, a passenger leaned out the window and yelled, “White Lives Matter!” From another car, someone shouted, “Let’s go, Brandon!”
The sporadic cacophony of car horns and shouting lasted just under 45 minutes. Then the rally-goers dispersed, and the clamor along with it. It was the 94th consecutive Black Lives Matter weekend vigil in Warrenton – an ongoing event that has sparked a backlash from some town residents and support from others.
The event sponsors, a coalition of six local organizations, including several faith groups, the Fauquier County NAACP and the League of Women Voters, started their weekly vigil in June 2020 following the death of George Floyd, a Black man murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. And they have no plans to stop anytime soon.
One of the vigil’s organizers, Scott Christian of the Northern Piedmont chapter of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, said the racial justice issues that brought the organizers out for their first rally in 2020 have not gone away. Black Americans, he said, still face obstacles in housing, education and policing not faced by white Americans.
“We're still here for the same reason we began. We are intent upon keeping this issue in front of people. We want to remind people that the struggle is still here,” Christian said.
“We still have a problem with racism,” said Mary Haak, an organizer who works with the Piedmont Race Amity Project, one of the vigil’s sponsors. “And as long as we’ve got a racism problem in this country, we’ll be out here.”
‘It’s so menacing’
The weekly vigil has been mostly peaceful. But it has not been without controversy or conflict during its nearly three-year run.
Last summer, a weekly counterprotest began gathering on the opposite sidewalk, typically around 10 people carrying American flags, “All Lives Matter” flags and a variety of homemade signage. Their presence has led to verbal insults being hurled at the vigil attendees, one criminal conviction, and the need for a police officer nearby every week, according to Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis.
“There's been some conflict, and that's why we're there,” Kochis told the Fauquier Times. “There was a lot of yelling directed at the Black Lives Matter vigil; we felt the need to provide an officer to make sure it didn’t escalate.”
Kochis said one counter protester, Gabriel Cardino, was charged on Jan. 15 with destruction of property, a misdemeanor, following an altercation between the two groups. Cardino was found guilty on March 16. A judge has since banned Cardino from coming within several hundred feet of the vigil, Kochis said.
Cardino had been protesting at the vigil since its beginnings; for months he was the lone person in front of courthouse with his “All Lives Matter” sign. He even walked alongside vigil participants last June as the group held a “march for Black lives.”
After speeches from local candidates for office, he joined the half-mile march through Warrenton, walking alongside and chatting with BLM protesters as he carried an “All Lives Matter” banner and shouted to police that this group was trying to “defund” them. (No one at the weekly vigils has publicly suggested “defunding” the police.)
Cardino has also spoken out against the vigils during citizens time at a Warrenton Town Council meeting.
Yelling, personal attacks and profanity directed at the vigil from the counter protesters is a common occurrence, Christan said. “It's disturbing for us to hear, and sad,” Christian said. But he noted the yelling has quieted down since Cardino’s arrest.
Several vigil-goers who were in attendance on Saturday described the counter protesters as intimidating and threatening at times. One rally-goer said a counter protester had followed several vigil attendees to their cars. Another said a counter protester yelled in her face.
“It's so menacing,” said Barbara Amster, a member of the Prince William-Fauquier League of Women’s voters, who has been to nearly every vigil since it began. “It's frightening. Especially if they do it to a woman.”
Bill Doerler, a counter protester who carried an American flag and a sign that read “BLM equals Marxism” on Saturday, acknowledged that some on his side have made it a routine to yell at the vigil. “We haven’t really done anything to stop that because you’re free to express yourself,” Doerler said.
Doerler’s main point of contention, he said, is the Black Lives Matter moniker, its connotation with specific violent protests that occurred in 2020, and the Black Lives Matter organization, a specific group that he said is Marxist and that is not affiliated with the vigil.
“I’m not opposed to what they are supposedly fighting for,” Doerler said. “We're not opposed if you want to have a vigil for Black life. What I'm opposed to is the signage that they continue to hold up. We just feel like that message cannot be out here in the public square without opposition.”
The counter protesters have also complained of harassment. At a recent town council meeting, several claimed that the BLM vigil attendees had shouted at them and attempted to videotape them with their phones.
Warrenton Town Council, police support right to protest
Christian said several members of the town council and the police department have repeatedly asked the organizers to hold less frequent vigils. Christian said those officials have cited a strain on police resources and disruptions in the downtown area.
But most councilors appeared to express support for the vigil – and the counterprotest – at a March 8 council meeting. More than 70 people were in attendance, including dozens of regular vigil attendees, several of whom spoke during public comment time for the first time.
“I hear both sides,” said Councilman Renard Carlos said. “The Town of Warrenton, as long as I have the opportunity, will not silence individuals and take away their constitutional, protected rights simply because we disagree with them."
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill told the audience that, “the only way we can preserve our democracy is by a fervent and passionate defense of our freedom of speech.”
“That means that we hear what we disagree with,” Nevill said. “Any time that speech is stifled, that is an act of oppression, that is an act of authoritarianism, and it deprives us of the very foundation that gives our democracy the strength that it needs to survive and flourish.”
