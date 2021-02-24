As Warrenton mulls its future, Oliver City neighbors speak up for current town residents

A draft of the new Warrenton Comprehensive Plan, the formal 20-year vision for the town, is currently being considered by town council members. The first of at least two public hearings will be held March 9. Whatever the exact form the final plan takes, Oliver City residents want to make sure they aren’t left behind as the town changes and grows.
Oliver City is a quiet neighborhood of 20-or-so modest homes located on the east side of Warrenton. It began as a community of working-class Black families around the turn of the 20th century and was incorporated into town limits in 1992. The neighborhood originally extended from Main Street down East Street and Duhollow Road all the way to Frytown Road.
Almost three decades after they were incorporated into the town, however – and 40 years after the construction of the Eastern Bypass split the neighborhood into four parts -- some residents feel their neighborhood isn’t being afforded the same resources as other existing neighborhoods, and that their needs have been discounted in the push to attract new developments.
A 2009 supplement to the Warrenton Comprehensive Plan, for instance, warned, “The intrusion of new roads and development could, if allowed to alter the neighborhood significantly, further divide the area and compromise the stability of the community.”
But in 2013 the Warrenton Town Council approved a new 135-home development adjacent to Oliver City called Warrenton Crossing, the comprehensive plan’s warning notwithstanding.
Construction has yet to begin (the landowner did not respond to a request for comment) but if the development is built, part of the approved site plan includes a thoroughfare that will, in essence, extend Walker Drive south toward Walmart, making the entrance to Oliver City the intersection of two busy through-streets.
That extension of the Walker Drive thoroughfare through the future Warrenton Crossing will be named, ironically, for John Williams, a longtime resident of Oliver City and an outspoken advocate for the historically Black communities on the east side of town.
Ultimately, what is left of the once-quiet neighborhood will be surrounded on three sides by a major highway, a major feeder road for that highway and a major through street for Walmart traffic.
The first draft of the town’s comprehensive plan introduced last year ran more than 500 pages – but failed to once mention Oliver City. (The draft plan has since been amended to include references to the neighborhood after Oliver City residents spoke at several planning commission meetings.)
In interviews with the Fauquier Times, residents of Oliver City made it clear they are not bitter about the past. But as town stakeholders debate what the future of Warrenton should look like, Oliver City residents say that the welfare of current residents should garner at least as much attention as attracting new residents.
A close-knit community divided by ‘progress’
Lynette Lewis is the daughter of former Ward 2 town council members, the late John Williams and Joan Williams, who still lives in the neighborhood. Lewis grew up in Oliver City from the 1960s until she left home after graduating college in the 1980s. She’s since lived all over the world – her husband spent his career in the military – and now lives in Georgia.
“Everyone knew everybody from the top of Main Street all the way down to Frytown. … We all grew up together,” Lewis said. “It was a community where everyone looked out for one another. Everyone played with one another.”
Even though she hasn’t lived there for decades, she still calls the neighborhood “home.” “When people ask where I’m from, I don’t say where I live now. I say my hometown: Warrenton.” Her mother, now elderly, still lives in the same house where Lewis grew up. As she has taken more frequent trips “home” to care for her mother, she said she felt compelled to advocate for the neighborhood she still holds dear.
Lewis’ cousin, Toni Smith, also grew up in Oliver City and returned to live there after college; she now owns the home her parents bought in the 1970s. For the family members who came to Oliver City, it was more than a place to live.
“I just remember them talking about how proud they were that they could afford a home,” Smith said of her parents. “Because back in the 70s it was tough. The civil rights movement had just happened. And for some of them, they were the ones to sit at the counters, participate in the protests. So all of this meant a little bit of what America was supposed to be for them.”
“So when we look at the houses,” Smith emphasized, “it has a history. And it has a meaning. And for some people, they may own two or three houses. But for our parents, they were happy with just one, being able to provide for their family.”
Most households had two working parents, many of whom worked professional jobs in the D.C. area, Lewis remembered. A parks and recreation program headed by Joan Williams gave the children of working-class parents in Oliver City and other neighborhoods a chance to spend summer days in a safe environment.
But the neighborhood has been physically – and dramatically – altered since Lewis and Smith were children. In the early 1980s, construction was completed on the Eastern Bypass, which allows vehicles to travel uninterrupted around Warrenton. The bypass itself, along with the construction of East Lee Street and the rerouting of Meetze Road to feed traffic onto the bypass interchange, split the neighborhood into four parts. (See maps.)
When the bypass was built, some residents opted to have their houses moved off their foundations and placed next to what is now Oliver City Road, lest they be cut off from their community and stranded on the rump segments of Duhollow Road, across the bypass.
“As kids, we really used to travel around the neighborhood, know everybody in the community,” Lewis remembered, “That sense has been taken away.”
Lewis took pains to emphasize she isn’t bitter. “I do understand the need for progress,” she said. “You can’t go in the past. You can only move forward, and the hope is [the town does] the right thing when they move forward.” And, she said, she hopes the neighborhood can maintain its sense close-knit community.
Some who had no prior connection to the community have moved in over the years – many aren’t Black. “It’s a neighborhood for them, too,” Lewis said. “And that’s what the neighborhood does to you. It makes you passionate about the people who live there.”
‘We’ve just been kind of left to the wayside’
One of those “new” residents is Andrea Jaffrey, who has lived with her husband since 1999 in the house next door to Joan Williams. “It’s a great place to live. I feel like we have a little gem here,” Jaffrey said.
Jaffrey and her husband go for walks around town every day with their dogs. Especially in the winter, their evening walks after they get home from work are after dark. On some sections of Oliver City Road, “it’s pitch black.” More street lighting would be a simple way to improve the safety of residents, she said. She also said she supports adding sidewalks on at least one side of Oliver City Road.
“They are always saying, ‘Oh, the town is going to be walkable,” she said of the discussions around the comprehensive plan. “But I don’t feel safe walking out of my own neighborhood because of the lack of lighting and the roads.”
Jaffrey drives to work every day via Walker Drive, across the four lanes of East Lee Street. “I risk my life sometimes trying to get to work,” she said. “I’ve almost been broadsided I don’t know how many times.”
Stormwater runoff, which used to be a major problem in Oliver City – some of which is in a flood plain -- is now less of an issue, Jaffrey said. The town undergrounded some drainage pipes in the early 2000s. Still, Jaffrey’s yard still floods during heavy rains, along with those of some of her neighbors.
But despite those efforts, “the sentiment [among neighbors] is that we’ve just been kind of left to the wayside,” she said.
‘Why don’t you address the needs of your current citizens?’
Like many Oliver City residents, the Jaffreys have a well and septic system. This is one of the longest-standing issues in Oliver City, one the town has been trying to address for decades.
In 1980, the town used a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to extend the municipal water and sewer lines to what is now Oliver City Road. For three years afterward, residents could connect to the town system without paying the $2,850 (in 2021 dollars) connection fee. However, they would still need to pay for the “lateral” costs: running pipes from the road to their homes.
A few took advantage of the program, but many homes in Oliver City are still on well and septic systems to this day.
Lewis explained some of the reasons residents were hesitant to connect to the town system. First, she explained, the wells and septic systems were working, and residents saw no reason for the expenditure. Second, that expenditure could run into thousands of dollars since many homes are hundreds of yards away from the main service line – it’s money working families simply didn’t have.
Concerns over the water table – and the quality of well water – have grown in the four decades since the federal grant. The Jaffreys, for instance, had their water tested after a particularly hard rain a couple of years after they moved in. The tests found very high levels of pollutants. They spent thousands of dollars on filters and treatments for their well water.
When Oliver City was annexed into Warrenton in 1992, Smith’s parents had the well and septic system inspected. “They said it should be fine for the next 100 years,” she said. Now, she – like the Jaffreys – has spent thousands of dollars on filters and water treatment along with monthly costs to maintain the systems.
No study has been done on the water table in the neighborhood, according to Frank Cassidy, the town’s director of community development.
Hooking up to the town water and sewer system would today cost homeowners at least $15,000. That doesn’t include the “lateral” costs. Connecting to the town systems, Smith said, is not affordable.
Lewis and Smith said the town should offer existing town residents – in all neighborhoods – the option to connect to the town water and sewer systems at a rate far below the rate for a newly built home.
“That’s why I said at the planning commission: ‘Why don’t you address the needs of your current citizens?’” Lewis said. “It seems like you’re more concerned about your prospective citizens.”
Oliver City, Lewis said, has “been physically impacted, you cut it up … [Residents] were impacted and forced to be separated.” (She stopped here to add, “because of progress.”) “What are you [the town] giving to back to the community?”
For her part, Smith is concerned about the future of the neighborhood’s character. She sees the future construction of Warrenton Crossing and other developments on Walker Drive as a further threat to the community, along with other projects that may come along.
Despite being repeatedly cut off by new construction projects, the neighborhood remains a special place, Smith said. “If you ever come down here during the summer … or during the holidays. … We take pride in our decorations and our yards. A lot of us will visit one other. When it snowed [recently], a lot of us would bring each other ‘snow treats,’” she said.
“You know, it’s pretty nice,” she continued. But, she said of the future, “I think our culture is going to take a hit.”
Balancing future goals with present needs
Bill Semple, who represents Ward 2 on the Warrenton Town Council, takes walks through Oliver City frequently and is on a first-name basis with many of the residents.
Besides the Williamses, who were Oliver City residents themselves, “It’s the first time since I moved in that we had a councilman on our street asking how they could help us,” said Jaffrey of Semple.
It’s a phrase borrowed from the corporate world: “managing by walking around.”
Semple sees his role as a listener – and an advocate -- for the existing residents in his ward, he said. “I ran [for town council] because neighborhoods are at a real disadvantage when it comes to policy” at the town level, he explained.
“Basically,” he said of his conversations with Oliver City residents, “they believe they haven’t been afforded the same standing as the rest of the town.”
To him, the debate about new developments like Warrenton Crossing – and the effect on existing neighborhoods -- are a microcosm of the issues being hashed out in the town’s draft comprehensive plan.
“This is the tension that goes on between the people who live here and have this [future] vision for Warrenton,” he mused. “Where’s the balance? That’s always the constant struggle.”
In his mind, the details of how to make life better for residents – lighting, walkability, stormwater management and anything else -- need to come from the residents themselves. “My [preferred] outcome … is that Oliver City remains the wonderful community it is,” he said.
