Virginia Department of Health confirms first death related to e-cigarette use Today, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed that a Virginia resident has died from a …

What is vaping? Vaping is the inhaling of a vapor created by an electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) or other vaping device. E-cigarettes are battery-powered smoking devices. They have cartridges filled with a liquid that usually contains nicotine, flavorings and chemicals. The liquid is heated into a vapor, which the person inhales. Some people use e-cigarettes to vape marijuana, THC oil, and other chemicals. There are different kinds of e-cigarettes, but many people use the Juul. This e-cigarette looks like a flash drive and can be charged in a laptop's USB port. It makes less smoke than other e-cigarettes. The Juul's nicotine levels are similar to a cigarette's, but can vary widely.

Warning signs Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control has reported 805 confirmed or probable cases of lung illness associated with vaping. The CDC confirmed 12 deaths so far. As in Virginia, about three-fourths of those afflicted nationwide have been male. Officials have noted the presence of vitamin E acetate as a commonality among many samples tested containing THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. The Health Department said that people who continue to use e-cigarettes should not modify the products, buy products off the street or add any substances not intended by manufacturers. E-cigarette users also should watch for these symptoms: Coughing

Shortness of breath

Nausea

Fever

Abdominal pain

Chest pain

Vomiting “Promptly seek medical attention or call a poison control center at 1-800-222-1222 if symptoms develop,” the Health Department said. The agency has more information about vaping at www.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhlivewell/vaping.

Glossary Atomizer: The atomizer is the part of a vape pen that contains the coil and wick, and these parts heat up to vaporize vape juice. Battery: Every vape pen has a battery. These batteries vary in terms of the volts they put out and their capacity. Cartridge: The cartridge of a vape pen is the component that holds the vape juice. Cartridges vary in capacity. Coil: The vape coil is the part of a vape pen’s atomizer that vaporizes vape juice. E-liquid: E-liquid is another term for vape juice. This liquid, which sometimes contains nicotine, is also called E-juice. Lung hit: A lung hit is a hit of vapor that you take directly into your lungs without holding it in your mouth first. Mod: A vape mod is a modifiable vape pen. These types of vape pens generally have larger cartridges, more powerful atomizers, and longer-lasting batteries. They are also generally larger than other types of vape pens. Mouth hit: A mouth hit is a hit of vapor you hold in your mouth before you inhale. You can also blow out a mouth hit without inhaling it. Pod: A pod is a type of vape pen that has a short, squat, pod-like shape. Pod vapes are usually significantly smaller than other types of vape pens. Throat hit: Throat hit is a term used by vapers to refer to the way a hit of vapor feels as they inhale it down their throats. People who are used to smoking cigarettes might prefer smoother, gentler throat hits, but expert vapers prefer harsh, intense throat hits. Vape pen: A vape pen is any type of portable vaporizer that allows you to vaporize vape juice. Source for glossary: Citizenjournal.net