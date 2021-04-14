As supervisors pass new fill dirt ordinance, lawsuits among neighbors continue

On Brent Town Road in southern Fauquier, on a property that has become a battleground between the owner and the county, piles of dirt are growing. At the same time, a pile of lawsuits also has grown as the owner, Michael Hawkins, battles his neighbors over his methods for building a sod farm.
The neighbors sued Hawkins’ predecessor on the land, claiming his importation of dirt and rubble from construction sites had degraded their property and their lives. They wanted $2 million. Then they sued Hawkins in federal court after he bought the land, demanding that he clean up the property. Hawkins, who sees himself in the battle of his life to finish his sod-farm project there, has counter-sued them for defamation and interfering with his business. He wants $5 million.
The battle is heated. Court filings contain allegations of conspiracy, defamation, imminent endangerment, harassment, intimidation and the running of a sham business. None of the lawsuits have been decided. Two filed by the neighbors have been withdrawn or dismissed, though they could be re-filed. The third is still in court, where a hearing is set for April 14. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent, and the whole matter is in a stalemate: Hawkins continues to haul dirt onto his property while his neighbors fume.
The lawsuits come against the backdrop of the county government’s frustration over its inability to control Hawkins’s practices. County officials tried to regulate Hawkins’s dirt importation with a 2018 ordinance but found it hard to enforce. Meanwhile, Hawkins beat them once in court and has continued to operate while appealing various zoning citations. Last Thursday the Board of Supervisors passed a tougher ordinance, hoping that would do the trick.
The confrontations began in 2017. That year Thomas and Jennifer Schottler bought 56 acres of rolling land off Brent Town Road. The property shared frontage on the highway with the homestead of Steven and Jennifer Rainwater, who had lived there since 2005. The Rainwaters had a small barn, two horses, a pond and a pasture.
Schottler, the owner of Nova Turf Farms in Nokesville, wanted to turn this land into a sod farm and hired Hawkins as his contractor. Hawkins brought in stone and fill and built a sturdy road on an easement on the Rainwater’s property so he could haul in fill dirt in to level the uneven land.
Hawkins has said that he needed about 130,000 cubic yards of fill for the front part of the property – by his own estimation, more than 13,000 truckloads. The Rainwaters were dismayed by the non -stop trucks passing 100 feet from their front door, and by the stormwater running off of Hawkins’s piled dirt.
In 2018, the Rainwaters sued the Schottlers. In their filings, the Rainwaters stated they had complained to Thomas Schottler, but he “ignored their complaints.” Among their complaints: The road carried “thousands of large truckloads” of material headed into the Schottler property. The dust “inundated” their property, their garage, barn and pasture, and entered the house even when windows were shut. The runoff of “large volumes of water” from the piled-up fill silted in the pond that watered their horses and the pond became unusable. They demanded $2 million in damages.
Thomas Schottler declined to comment on the lawsuit, but in answer to the complaint, he and his wife denied all the claims of harm. In a later filing, they said that the suit was brought to harass and intimidate them and cause them to incur needless attorneys’ fees, as part of a scheme to stop them from making a sod farm there. As a result of the vexation, the Schottlers said in the court papers, they sold the property to Hawkins’s company on June 28, 2019, for $243,000.
With Hawkins now the owner, the neighbors had a new nemesis. The Rainwaters commiserated with the neighbor on the other side, a real estate associate broker named Patricia Hupp, who shares nearly a mile of property line with Hawkins. She showed a reporter photos of brown rainwater runoff from Hawkins’ property flooding her land in 2018 and said she has been worried about contaminants.
She said last week that trucks continue to pour into Hawkins’ farm. “We need help,” she told the board of supervisors on Thursday.
On Feb. 12, 2020, the Rainwaters and Hupp filed a federal lawsuit under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, which allows citizens to sue others for disposal of waste that presents an environmental or health hazard. Named were Hawkins, his company, the Schottlers, and nine truckers and developers they alleged hauled dirt and rubble from construction sites to the property.
Letters exchanged by the lawyers were combative. Writing Hawkins’ lawyer to give notice that the lawsuit was coming, Sadiq Gill, the neighbors’ attorney, said that Hawkins contaminated both his own and his neighbors’ properties by taking on “solid waste containing heavy metals, dioxins and other contaminants.” He said Hawkins’ sod farm was a “sham” created for “being paid for the hauling and depositing of waste and debris.”
Hawkins’ attorney, John Foote, replied that the neighbors could not know what material was being brought onto the property. He said that all material was deposited legally, and that it “is not and was not toxic.” He did not directly address the sham farm charge, but he generally called the neighbors’ allegations of improper conduct “defamatory statements,” signaling what would come next.
The federal lawsuit, when filed, was toned down: it alleged that that the parties hauled in large quantities of concrete, contaminated soil and asphalt from various worksites. The material, it said, “presents an imminent and substantial endangerment to health and the environment.”
Eventually, Federal District Court Judge T.S. Ellis ruled that the neighbors had not notified the correct federal officials to give him jurisdiction over the matter, and, on May 1, 2020, dismissed their case. But then Gill sent another letter to Foote notifying him he intended to file again. “It’s still a valid claim we intend to pursue,” Gill said in an interview. Hawkins said he has spent $85,000 defending the RCRA case.
On Aug. 19, 2020, Hawkins counterattacked. He filed a $5.2 million defamation and business interference suit against the Rainwaters, Hupp and two others who live on their properties.
His suit contends that when the neighbors’ complaints to the county and to the state did not stop the sod farm, they “took to publicly defaming” the Schottlers and Hawkins on Facebook and elsewhere. His suit contended that Hupp had made false statements about the sod farm in a public hearing, by implying that the Schottlers and Hawkins were running a “nefarious illegal landfill operation that had enriched one or both of them by nearly $6 million a year.”
The suit also said that Hupp complained to truckers that they were hauling to an “illegal landfill,” which stopped at least one from hauling to his property, hurting his business.
Hawkins claimed defamation, interference with a contract and with business expectancy, and conspiracy among the neighbors. Because of the harassment he said he has lost millions of dollars in revenue from fill fees and hundreds of thousands of dollars in sod sales. He said the RCRA suit was an abuse of process and malicious civil prosecution.
He demanded $4,789,080 compensatory and $350,000 punitive damages.
Fourteen days after being hit with Hawkins’ suit, the Rainwaters dropped their lawsuit against the Schottlers. Neither the Rainwaters nor Hupp would discuss the various cases, but Gill said, “I believe we have a better and more thorough remedy in the federal court [RCRA case].”
On Nov. 12, 2020, Hupp, the Rainwaters, and the other defendants contested the defamation count, arguing that the facts as alleged provided no basis for it. They said the statements made by the neighbors were opinions, or were made to public bodies or in litigation, and were not defamatory under the law. Hawkins dropped the defamation count, but kept the others: interference with contract, interference with business expectancy, conspiracy, abuse of process and malicious civil prosecution. The neighbors are now contesting the legal basis of those counts.
Hawkins said he has spent $300,000 to $400,000 on the lawsuits so far. Hupp said legal fees have depleted her retirement funds. Both the Rainwaters and Hupp declined to comment on the allegations in the lawsuits. But Rainwater, whose family is part owner of a landfill near Lorton, offered one comment: He said contractors could use some properly run low-cost dirt disposal sites. “There's a desperate need in this area because our landfill charges $400 a dump truck load,” he said.
